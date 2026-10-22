The newest DraftKings promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets and three months of free NBA League Pass after making a $5 bet, paid within 21 days. The Week 7 NFL schedule kicks off Thursday with the Chicago Bears hosting the New England Patriots at 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday Night Football. Despite both teams being led by high-quality quarterbacks in Caleb Williams and Drake Maye, the SportsLine Projection Model is backing Under 50.5 total points as part of its Thursday NFL best bets at DraftKings. The SportsLine experts have weighed in on Patriots vs. Bears picks, including Mike Tierney backing the Bears to cover as 3-point favorites. SportsLine expert Prop Bet Guy Doug has locked in a player prop betting pick as part of his Bears vs. Patriots best bets at DraftKings. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets + 3 free months of NBA League Pass after making a $5 wager:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details about one of our best sports betting apps.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season on a 58-48 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Patriots vs. Bears best bets at DraftKings

Bears -3 (-102)

Under 50.5 total points (-102)

Luther Burden III, Bears, Over 4.5 total receptions (-144)

Combining the three picks into a Thursday same-game parlay betting pick at DraftKings would result in a payout of +550 (risk $100 to profit $550, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets + three months of free NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Bears (-3)

"One team out-and-out celebrated its Sunday win. For the other, victory was bittersweet," SportsLine expert Mike Tierney said. "Chicago dominated Atlanta for three-plus quarters as QB Caleb Williams showed no rust from his three-week layoff with a hamstring injury. The Bears exited the game in reasonably good health. Not so for New England with its 'W' over the Jets. Three ailing offensive linemen called it a day early, and the short week makes their return iffy. There is no doubt about WR Romeo Doubs, who landed on injured reserve. While Pats QB Drake Maye made a run at MVP last season, Williams should be in the hunt this year if he stays off the sideline." Back the Bears at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Under 50.5 total points

The Under is 4-2 in Bears games and 3-3 in Patriots games this season. Both teams are led by top-three picks in the 2024 NFL Draft (Caleb Williams No. 1 and Drake Maye No. 3), but this is still a sizable over/under, especially in a short week. The Under has hit in back-to-back Thursday Night Football games, and the Under is 3-0 in Chicago this season. The model projects the Under to hit in 66% of simulations. Back this Under at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets + free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Luther Burden III, Bears, Over 4.5 total receptions

"I'm buying into the Luther Burden breakout right now," Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "Coming off an eight catch/eight target contest against the Falcons, Burden should once again be in position to succeed against the Patriots. Running about half his routes from the slot, he should avoid Patriots star DB Christian Gonzalez (who figures to complicate Rome Odunze's day). And against the Patriots' man-heavy scheme, Burden is more likely to see a bump in targets as compared to Colston Loveland. Kyle Monangai is out, and I envision the Patriots keeping this game at least close enough throughout. Back this player prop at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Want more Patriots vs. Bears picks for Thursday Night Football?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Thursday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, NBA, MLB, college football, NHL, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

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