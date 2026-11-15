The newest DraftKings promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass after making a $5 bet, paid within 21 days. The second half of the 2026 NFL season is underway with Week 10, which continues with a Sunday Night Football matchup of Steelers vs. Bengals. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets + 3 free months of NBA League Pass after making a $5 wager:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details about one of our best sports betting apps. SportsLine's model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, seeking the best values for the spread, money line and over/under at betting sites.

NFL best bets at DraftKings

Steelers (+3.5) vs. Bengals

Combining these picks into a Sunday parlay betting pick at DraftKings would result in a payout of +264 (risk $100 to profit $596, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets + three months of free NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Steelers (+3.5) vs. Bengals

"We have a huge AFC North showdown on Sunday Night. And even though the Bengals' offense is on fire and playing at home, I like the Steelers to cover here," SportsLine expert Megan Shoup said. "There is a significant rest advantage in favor of the Steelers. The Bengals beat the Falcons in Madrid in Week 9. And the Steelers were on bye in Week 9. Historically, this trend of coming off an international game vs. a team off bye is 0-5 since 2011. The Steelers are also 6-1 ATS in their last seven meetings with the Bengals. We just need the Steelers to cover, but I don't mind sprinkling them as road underdogs too." Back the Steelers at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Want more NFL picks for Sunday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Sunday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, NBA, college football, college basketball, NHL, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.