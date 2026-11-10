The newest DraftKings promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets and three months of free NBA League Pass after making a $5 bet, paid within 21 days. The Week 9 NFL schedule concludes with the league's No. 1 scoring defense going against the league's No. 1 scoring offense when the Minnesota Vikings host the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football. The SportsLine Projection Model is backing the Vikings to cover as 3-point underdogs as part of its Monday Night Football best bets at DraftKings, while two of SportsLine's top experts have found player prop betting picks to back, including one on Josh Allen for Vikings vs. Bills best bets at DraftKings. Allen's over/under for total pass completions is 19.5, while his over/under for total passing yards is 231.5. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets + 3 free months of NBA League Pass after making a $5 wager:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details about one of our best sports betting apps.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season on a 60-51 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Vikings vs. Bills NFL best bets at DraftKings

Vikings (+3.5)

Josh Allen, Bills, Under 19.5 pass completions

Justin Jefferson, Vikings, Over 79.5 receiving yards

Combining these two picks into a Monday Night Football same-game parlay betting pick at DraftKings would result in a payout of +485 (risk $100 to profit $485, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets + three months of free NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Vikings (+3.5)

The model is siding with the defense in this matchup of the league's top offense against the top defense. The Bills lead the NFL in scoring at 33.3 points per game. But the Vikings have the No. 1 scoring defense, allowing 13.3 ppg despite playing teams such as the Lions, Bears and Packers this season. The Vikings have allowed the second-fewest yards per game and yards per play. Carson Wentz starts for the Vikings, but despite him being the backup, Minnesota is 2-0 in the two games he took the snaps this season. The model projects the Vikings to cover in 53% of simulations. Back the Vikings at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Josh Allen, Bills, Under 19.5 pass completions

"The Lions beat the Vikings last week by running the ball 39 times for 230 yards," SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein said. "Led by James Cook and Josh Allen, Buffalo has the weapons to try a similar approach. It makes sense, too, because Minnesota owns the NFL's top pass defense by EPA and leads the league in pressure rate. The Vikings also allow the fewest completions per game (16.3). At home, that number drops to 14.3 per game. Look for a run-focused attack from Buffalo as Josh Allen completes 20 or fewer passes." Back this player prop at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Justin Jefferson, Vikings, Over 79.5 receiving yards

"Carson Wentz will be under center on MNF when the Bills take on the Vikings," SportsLine expert Alex Selesnick, AKA PropStarz, said. "This is good news for Justin Jefferson as the pair has shown very good chemistry. This is an excellent matchup in what should be a competitive game environment." Back Justin Jefferson at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Want more Vikings vs. Bills picks for Monday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Monday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, NBA, college football, college basketball, NHL, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.