The newest DraftKings promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets and three months of free NBA League Pass after making a $5 bet, paid within 21 days. There is something for all sports fans on Friday, with Game 1 of the World Series, college football, and a 12-game NBA slate. The Milwaukee Brewers will host the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 1 of the World Series, and SportsLine expert Jeff Hochman is backing 2+ total bases for Rays All-Star third baseman Junior Caminero at +173 odds as part of his Brewers vs. Rays best bets at DraftKings. The SportsLine Projection Model is backing Duke to defeat Virginia at plus-money odds in its college football best bets, and the model is also taking the Celtics to cover as 2.5-point favorites against the Knicks in its NBA best bets at DraftKings. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets + 3 free months of NBA League Pass after making a $5 wager:

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SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It entered Week 8 on a 59-49 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites, returning nearly $600 for $100 players. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Friday best bets at DraftKings

Junior Caminero, Rays, 2+ total bases (+168)

Duke (+114) to defeat Virginia

Celtics (-2.5) vs. Knicks (-115)

Combining the three picks into a Friday parlay betting pick at DraftKings would result in a payout of +968 (risk $100 to profit $968, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets + three months of free NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Junior Caminero, Rays, 2+ total bases (+168)

"Jacob Misiorowski relies on his four-seam fastball, using it for 63.4% of his pitches," SportsLine expert Jeff Hochman noted. "Most major-league hitters with average bat speed (under 72 mph) have trouble catching up to his high velocity. Junior Caminero has elite bat speed, averaging 77.4 mph (99th percentile), and his power numbers back it up: 42 home runs, a 13.1% barrel rate, and a 49.7% hard-hit rate in the regular season. Statcast data shows that Caminero does very well against fastballs thrown at 98 mph or higher, producing a .412 xwOBA and a .568 xSLG. Since Misiorowski often attacks the strike zone (6.6% walk rate), Caminero will at least have a chance. The roof at American Family Field will be closed for Game 1, which slightly favors hitters." Back this World Series player prop at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Duke (+114) to defeat Virginia

Duke has to travel to Virginia Friday night, but the Blue Devils have won away from home against Virginia recently, taking the ACC Championship in an upset last year at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Duke and Virginia both have four wins to begin the season, and are both coming off losses. Scoring hasn't been an issue for Duke, though, with the Blue Devils averaging 31.7 points per game this season. Duke is coming off four straight winning seasons, and the model likes the value on Friday, with the Blue Devils winning in 56% of simulations. Back Duke at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets + free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Celtics (-2.5) vs. Knicks (-115)

Both the Celtics and Knicks are coming off losses on Opening Night, however, the Knicks were home and the Celtics were on the road. Roles are flipped this time with Boston having its home debut and the home crowd behind the players. The Celtics are 5-2 over the last seven years against the Knicks in Boston, and after scoring just 100 points in their opener, there could be an early-season championship hangover in New York. Paul George scored 38 points in his Boston debut. Jayson Tatum shot 6 of 23 from the field, and the model projects a significantly more efficient Tatum. The model projects the Celtics to cover in 55% of simulations. Back the Celtics at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Want more World Series, NBA, college football picks for Friday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Friday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, NBA, World Series, college football, NHL, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

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