The newest DraftKings promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets and three months of free NBA League Pass after making a $5 bet, paid within 21 days. Game 4 of the World Series takes place tonight with the Brewers going for the sweep over the Rays, and SportsLine expert Micah Roberts is backing Milwaukee to claim the title, picking the Brewers to win as part of his Tuesday World Series best bets at DraftKings. The Over/Under for total runs scored in Brewers vs. Rays is 7.5. Tuesday also features a four-game NBA slate, including Knicks vs. Pistons, and the SportsLine Projection Model sees value in Under 219.5 total points for its Tuesday NBA best bets. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets + 3 free months of NBA League Pass after making a $5 wager:

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned nearly $19,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks since 2018, including five straight seasons of four-digit profit. The model enters Week 2 of the 2026-27 season on a 26-10 (72%) run on top-rated spread picks at NBA betting sites dating back to last season. Anyone following on betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Tuesday best bets at DraftKings

Brewers (-125) to win vs. Rays

Pistons vs. Knicks: Under 219.5 total points

Lions (-3) vs. Vikings on Sunday

Combining these three picks into a Tuesday parlay betting pick at DraftKings would result in a payout of +544 (risk $100 to profit $544, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets + three months of free NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Brewers (-125) vs. Rays



"One team has everything going right, and they're laughing, partying, and bringing in an eventual World Series championship. The other team, the Rays, is playing like their grandmother just died," SportsLine expert Micah Roberts said. "The Rays had to sit through Game 3 being 10 runs down for the most grueling hour and a half and exposure of their baseball life. How do you come back from that? I'm sure we're going to get more than one run from the Rays, but if the Brewers keep doing what they're doing, they're going to win." Back the Brewers here at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Pistons vs. Knicks: Under 219.5 total points

The Under has hit in all three Knicks games this season, largely due to New York's poor shooting start. The Knicks rank last in the NBA in scoring (101.7 points per game), and rank second-to-last in shooting percentage (40.8%). A championship hangover could certainly be the case, but a matchup against the Pistons won't make scoring any easier. The Pistons have the No. 5 scoring defense, allowing 105.7 ppg this season. New York has the No. 9 scoring defense, allowing 108 ppg. Given both teams' starts, the model projects the Under to hit in 58.2% of simulations. Back the Under here at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Lions (-3) vs. Vikings on Sunday

"The Vikings are the sole undefeated team remaining, but now the schedule gets difficult," SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White said. "Their offense has not impressed despite their record, scoring just four TDs since Week 1. The passing attack was not able to take advantage of a plus matchup against the Colts, with no players recording 50 receiving yards. The Lions defense was able to limit explosive plays from a much better Packers offense last week, holding every player under 60 receiving yards with Brian Branch back in action. The Lions should be more familiar with Brian Flores' aggressive tendencies after Minnesota held the last three teams it faced under 100 net yards. That's not going to happen against this strong Lions attack. I'd make this one Lions -4." Back the Lions at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Want more World Series, NBA, NFL picks for Tuesday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Tuesday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, NBA, World Series, college football, NHL, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

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