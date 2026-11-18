The newest DraftKings promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass after making a $5 bet, paid within 21 days. Wednesday features a deep 12-game NBA slate, including a potential NBA Finals preview of Celtics vs. Nuggets in Denver. The SportsLine Projection Model is siding with the Celtics to cover as 2.5-point favorites as part of its Wednesday NBA best bets at DraftKings. Wednesday also includes another strong college basketball slate, including No. 12 Arizona hosting No. 3 UConn. The model is backing Arizona to cover as 3.5-point favorites in its college basketball best bets. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets + 3 free months of NBA League Pass after making a $5 wager:

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned nearly $19,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks since 2018, including five straight seasons of four-digit profit. The model enters Week 5 of the 2026-27 season on a 30-13 (70%) run on top-rated spread picks at NBA betting sites dating back to last season. Anyone following on betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Wednesday best bets at DraftKings

Celtics (-2.5) vs. Nuggets

Arizona (-3.5) vs. UConn

Buccaneers (+7) vs. Lions on Sunday

Combining these three picks into a Wednesday parlay betting pick at DraftKings would result in a payout of +608 (risk $100 to profit $608, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets + three months of free NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Celtics (-2.5) vs. Nuggets

The Celtics are off to an 11-3 start, including 5-2 on the road heading into a matchup in Denver. The Nuggets haven't been their best at home this season, entering at 7-5 overall, including 2-3 at home. The Nuggets have lost three of their last four home games, including their most recent one in a 117-105 loss to the Suns on Monday. The Celtics had a six-game winning streak before dropping a 115-105 final to the Magic on Monday. Jayson Tatum is averaging 26.5 ppg this year for the Celtics, and the model projects Boston to cover in 68% of simulations. Back the Celtics at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Arizona (-3.5) vs. UConn

Arizona is coming off an 80-69 road win over Auburn before returning to its home floor for a Wednesday night clash with UConn. The Wildcats landed Caleb Holt, the No. 2 recruit in the Class of 2026 according to 247Sports, and he's averaging 17.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game, alongside returning starters in Ivan Kharchenkov and Motiejus Krivas. Kharchenkov is averaging 23.3 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. Arizona had the No. 11 overall Class of 2026, compared to UConn at 18th, and the Wildcats are 78-7 at home since the start of the 2021-22 season. The model projects Arizona to cover in 59% of simulations. Back Arizona at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Buccaneers (+7) vs. Lions on Sunday

"The Bucs have been unlucky in close games, losing six by 7 points or fewer," Jeff Hochman said. "Detroit played New England in Munich and chose not to take the post-international bye, so the Lions flew back across six time zones and have to play right away. Tampa Bay was off in Week 10, which gave Bowles two full weeks to prepare for Jared Goff and Dan Campbell's offense. Four days after this game, Detroit hosts the Bears on Thanksgiving, with first place in the NFC North on the line. It's hard to imagine the Lions not looking ahead to that spot. Given Detroit's defensive injuries, their starting center still sidelined, and Tampa's strong trench play matching the Lions', this spread appears inflated—even with Jalon Daniels at quarterback." Back the Buccaneers at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Want more NBA, college basketball, NFL picks for Wednesday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Wednesday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, NBA, college football, college basketball, NHL, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

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