The newest DraftKings promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets and three months of free NBA League Pass after making a $5 bet, paid within 21 days. Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season continues with Chiefs vs. Seahawks on Sunday Night Football. The SportsLine Projection Model and team of experts have picks on all the action, including the model backing Over 42.5 total points in Seahawks vs. Chiefs on Sunday Night Football as part of its Sunday NFL best bets at DraftKings. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets + 3 free months of NBA League Pass after making a $5 wager:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details about one of our best sports betting apps.

SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It entered Week 8 on a 59-49 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites, returning nearly $600 for $100 players. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Sunday best bets at DraftKings

Chiefs vs. Seahawks: Over 42.5 total points

Combining the two picks into a Sunday parlay betting pick at DraftKings would result in a payout of +264 (risk $100 to profit $264, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets + three months of free NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Chiefs vs. Seahawks: Over 42.5 total points

The Seahawks had the No. 3 scoring offense in the NFL last season at 28.4 points per game, and although they are off to a slower start, Seattle is still averaging 24.7 points per game behind the QB-WR combo of Sam Darnold and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Meanwhile, the Chiefs have the No. 5 scoring offense at 28 ppg, and have scored at least 30 points in three of five games. The Seahawks have scored at least 29 points in four of their last five games, and the model projects the Over to hit in 57% of simulations. Bet on the NFL here at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Want more NFL picks for Sunday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Sunday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, NBA, World Series, college football, NHL, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.