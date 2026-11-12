The newest DraftKings promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets and three months of free NBA League Pass after making a $5 bet, paid within 21 days. The Week 10 NFL schedule kicks off on Thursday Night Football with the Washington Commanders visiting the first-place New York Giants in an NFC East showdown. The Giants (5-2-1) hold a three-game lead over the Commanders (2-5-1), and after they tied the first time, Thursday's winner secures what could be a crucial tiebreaker. The Giants are favored at home, but the SportsLine Projection Model is backing the Commanders to pull off the upset as part of its Commanders vs. Giants best bets at DraftKings. SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White is backing Commanders running back Rachaad White Over 53.5 total rushing + receiving yards as a Thursday Night Football prop betting pick. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets + 3 free months of NBA League Pass after making a $5 wager:

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The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season on a 62-52 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Commanders vs. Giants best bets at DraftKings

Commanders to win (+120)

Rachaad White, Commanders, Over 53.5 total rushing + receiving yards

Malik Nabers, Giants, Over 69.5 receiving yards

Combining these two picks into a Thursday Night Football same-game parlay betting pick at DraftKings would result in a payout of +440 (risk $100 to profit $440, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets + three months of free NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Commanders to win (+120)

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels has never lost to the Giants, going 3-0-1 in his career against New York. His first start against the Giants this season came after missing two weeks with an elbow injury, and he was still able to lead Washington to a 27-27 tie, throwing for 199 yards and rushing for 103 yards and two scores. Daniels hasn't thrown an interception in six games this season. Although Giants coach John Harbaugh said J.J. McCarthy will start at quarterback, it doesn't mean he'll be fully healthy and effective after missing part of last week with a hip pointer and the camera showing him in significant pain on the sidelines during the action. The model projects the Commanders to win in 53% of simulations, despite being the underdogs. Back the Commanders at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Rachaad White, Commanders, Over 53.5 total rushing + receiving yards

"Jayden Daniels embarrassed the Giants defense with his legs in the first meeting between these teams, and I expect taking that away will be the top priority," SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White said. "That should open things up for White, who has been the best back in Washington this season. He was held under 30 rushing yards on seven carries in tough matchups against the 49ers and Rams but contributed as a receiver in both games, and he's topped 57 yards from scrimmage in three straight as a result. He struggled against the Giants in the first meeting, but they gave up 82 yards on 11 carries to Jacory Croskey-Merritt. I expect at least one big play from White, whether rushing or receiving, and like this up to 59.5." Back this player prop at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Malik Nabers, Giants, Over 69.5 receiving yards

"After four games in a row with 100 or more receiving yards, Malik Nabers had just 43 receiving yards against the Eagles on Sunday," SportsLine expert Megan Shoup said. "Now he faces a Commanders defense that he had 121 receiving yards against five weeks ago, and a defense that we like to target in the receiving game. Since Week 6, when JJ McCarthy entered the game, Nabers has a 34% target share and 37% air yards share. I think Nabers will bounce back on Thursday and will be closer to 100 receiving yards than this line." Back Malik Nabers at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Want more Giants vs. Commanders picks for Thursday Night Football?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Thursday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, NBA, college football, college basketball, NHL, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

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