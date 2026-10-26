The newest DraftKings promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets and three months of free NBA League Pass after making a $5 bet, paid within 21 days. Use it to bet on Cowboys vs. Eagles on Monday Night Football. Tanner McKee makes his second start of the season for the Eagles with Jalen Hurts (blood clots) on injured reserve, and with additional time for preparation, the SportsLine Projection Model likes his chances, backing Philadelphia to cover at home as a 4.5-point underdog as part of its Monday Night Football NFL best bets at DraftKings. SportsLine expert David Bearman expects a lower-scoring game, backing Under 44.5 total points, and Megan Shoup has locked in Eagles vs. Cowboys prop betting picks. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets + 3 free months of NBA League Pass after making a $5 wager:

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The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season on a 58-48 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Cowboys vs. Eagles best bets at DraftKings

Eagles +4.5

Under 44.5 total points

Dallas Goedert, Eagles, Over 5.5 total receptions

Combining these three picks into a Monday Night Football same-game parlay betting pick at DraftKings would result in a payout of +625 (risk $100 to profit $625, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets + three months of free NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Eagles +4.5



The Eagles still have significant injuries, with players such as Jalen Hurts (blood clots), DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) out, but Saquon Barkley returned to practice and is questionable after missing the last two games with an ankle injury. Barkley's return would significantly help Tanner McKee, who is making his second start of the season at quarterback. The Cowboys have struggled at 2-4 this season, including 1-2 on the road. Including a loss to the Ravens in Brazil, the Cowboys are 1-3 and allowing 28.8 points per game in contests outside of Dallas. The model projects the Eagles to cover in 53% of simulations. Back the Eagles here at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Under 44.5 total points

"The Dallas defense wasn't that bad in the loss to Green Bay on Sunday night, holding the Packers to 318 yards, over 100 of which were on the first drive of the game," SportsLine expert David Bearman said. "It was actually the offense that struggled each of the last two games, with only 29 total points and an average of 335 total yards. They face an Eagles offense that is basically left for dead. Jalen Hurts is done. Saquon Barkley is questionable. Davonta Smith was back last week, but he's out this week. The Eagles are last in yards per play (4.4), 31st in pass yards per play and time of possession, 31st in offensive success rate, and lead the world in 3-and-outs." Back the Under here at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Dallas Goedert, Eagles, Over 5.5 total receptions

"The Eagles are going to be without wide receivers DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks," SportsLine expert Megan Shoup noted. "TE Dallas Goedert is off the injury report and should be the top target. With DeVonta Smith playing most of Week 6, Goedert still saw 20% of the targets (eight targets for six receptions). Now, without Smith and Wicks, I expect Goedert's target share to rise. We also don't fear the Dallas defense, which allows tight ends to catch 83.8% of their targets (per Sharp Football). I expect the Eagles to be trailing, so we have the perfect combo of game script, usage, and matchup to go Over this line." Bet this NFL player prop here at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Want more NFL picks for Eagles vs. Cowboys on Monday Night Football?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Monday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, NBA, World Series, college football, NHL, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

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