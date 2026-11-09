The newest DraftKings promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets and three months of free NBA League Pass after making a $5 bet, paid within 21 days. NFL Week 9 wraps up its Sunday schedule with Buccaneers vs. Bears on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET. Buccaneers receiver Emeka Egbuka (foot) is active. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets + 3 free months of NBA League Pass after making a $5 wager:

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Sunday NFL best bets at DraftKings

Bears (-6) vs. Buccaneers

Combining these two picks into a Sunday parlay betting pick at DraftKings would result in a payout of +264 (risk $100 to profit $264, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets + three months of free NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Bears (-6) vs. Buccaneers

"The Bears are coming off a stunning performance in Seattle, and we have to be careful not to buy high," SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White said. "But the lookahead for this game was also Bears -6, and I'm more a believer that the Bears are an elite team with Jeffery Simmons stabilizing the defense than I am that the Buccaneers are a good team after two weird wins where they didn't have to throw the ball. The Bucs' defense has been strong this season, but Chicago just carved up what might be the best defense in the league, so I can't expect scoring will be impossible for the Bears. If the Bucs get behind, will we finally see something from the passing attack? I think this should be north of 7." Back the Bears at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Want more NFL picks for Sunday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Sunday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, NBA, college football, college basketball, NHL, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

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