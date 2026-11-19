The newest DraftKings promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass after making a $5 bet, paid within 21 days. The Texans are 12.5-point favorites in the latest NFL odds over the Colts on Thursday Night Football. Rather than going with a side, the SportsLine Projection Model finds the best value in backing Over 44.5 total points scored for its Colts vs. Texans best bets at DraftKings. The SportsLine team of experts has locked in multiple Texans vs. Colts picks, including Prop Bet Guy Doug taking Colts tight end Tyler Warren Under 15.5 longest reception. SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White has locked in a player prop betting pick on Houston QB C.J. Stroud for his Colts vs. Texans best bets at DraftKings. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets + 3 free months of NBA League Pass after making a $5 wager:

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The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season on a 65-52 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Thursday Night Football best bets at DraftKings

Over 44.5 total points

C.J. Stroud, Texans, Under 32.5 total pass attempts

Tyler Warren, Colts, Under 15.5 yards for longest reception

Combining these three picks into a Thursday Night Football same-game parlay betting pick at DraftKings would result in a payout of +450 (risk $100 to profit $450, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets + three months of free NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Over 44.5 total points

The Texans had the No. 2 scoring defense in the NFL last year. However, for the 2026 NFL season, it's ranked 18th. This year's unit is performing nowhere near the standard of last year's team, allowing 24.3 points per game this fall. But offensively, the Texans are ninth in scoring offense compared to 13th last year. With that, the Over is 6-3 in Texans games this season. The Colts have the 29th-ranked scoring defense, allowing 27.1 ppg, and the Over is 6-4 in Colts games. The model projects the Over to hit in 66% of simulations. Back the Over at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

C.J. Stroud, Texans, Under 32.5 total pass attempts

"The Texans are massive favorites on the short week, and that should take the pressure off Stroud to deliver a high-volume passing performance," SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White said. "The Colts are one of seven teams giving up fewer than 30 pass attempts per game to quarterbacks, and in their biggest blowout loss of the season, Trevor Lawrence only threw the ball 14 times. Their second-biggest loss featured just 25 pass attempts from Lamar Jackson. The Colts' porous pass defense should also present opportunities for Stroud to pick up big chunks of yards early in the game rather than completing a large number of passes on every scoring drive." Back this player prop at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Tyler Warren, Colts, Under 15.5 yards for longest reception

"Tyler Warren is Under this line in seven of eight games this season," Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "With an average depth of target of just 4.6 yards, Warren only has five targets of 15+ air yards this season, and four of those (with his only two 16+ yard catches) all came in one game. He's functioning purely as an underneath target for Daniel Jones, who throws the ball short at the fifth-lowest rate (64%) amongst qualified QBs." Back this prop bet at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Want more Texans vs. Colts picks for Thursday Night Football?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Thursday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, NBA, college football, college basketball, NHL, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

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