The newest DraftKings promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass after making a $5 bet, paid within 21 days. The second half of the 2026 NFL season is underway with Week 10, which includes Kirk Cousins' return to Minnesota after being traded from the Raiders. SportsLine expert Will Brinson is backing the Vikings to cover as 3-point underdogs against the Packers as part of his Sunday NFL best bets at DraftKings. Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison (thumb) is inactive. SportsLine expert Megan Shoup has locked in a pick on a Sunday Night Football matchup of Steelers vs. Bengals as part of her Sunday NFL expert picks at DraftKings. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets + 3 free months of NBA League Pass after making a $5 wager:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details about one of our best sports betting apps. SportsLine's model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, seeking the best values for the spread, money line and over/under at betting sites.

NFL best bets at DraftKings

Vikings (+3) vs. Packers

49ers vs. Cowboys: Over 55.5 total points scored

Steelers (+3.5) vs. Bengals

Combining these three picks into a Sunday parlay betting pick at DraftKings would result in a payout of +596 (risk $100 to profit $596, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets + three months of free NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Vikings (+3) vs. Packers

"This is a perfectly fair line given how good the Packers have looked, the fact it's Toyot-A-Thon (when Jordan Love thrives), and the unknown of Kirk Cousins' re-addition to the Vikings offense," SportsLine expert Will Brinson said. "I'm going to bank on Cousins not skipping a beat in Kevin O'Connell's offense and massively upgrading what Minnesota can do when it has the ball. Carson Wentz made the Bills look like the '85 Bears and Kyler Murray just wasn't the fit in this offense we thought he could be. Cousins played his best ball with KOC, and knowing the organization made this move should motivate not just guys like Justin Jefferson, but the defense as a whole." Back the Vikings at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

49ers vs. Cowboys: Over 55.5 points

Two of the NFL's top six offenses go head-to-head, with the No. 3 49ers (29.4 points per game) against the No. 6 Cowboys (27.3 ppg). The 49ers lead the NFL in yards per play (6.3), and Dallas is 29th defensively in yards per play (5.8). The Cowboys are 30th of 32 teams in total yards allowed per game (372.7), and Dallas' strong offense mixed with a poor defense has the Over 6-3 in its games this season. Brock Purdy is playing MVP-caliber football for the 49ers, who added Keenan Allen at the trade deadline and have Deebo Samuel back from injury, plus the established presences of Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle. The model projects the Over to hit in 64% of simulations. Back the Over at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Steelers (+3.5) vs. Bengals

"We have a huge AFC North showdown on Sunday Night. And even though the Bengals' offense is on fire and playing at home, I like the Steelers to cover here," SportsLine expert Megan Shoup said. "There is a significant rest advantage in favor of the Steelers. The Bengals beat the Falcons in Madrid in Week 9. And the Steelers were on bye in Week 9. Historically, this trend of coming off an international game vs. a team off bye is 0-5 since 2011. The Steelers are also 6-1 ATS in their last seven meetings with the Bengals. We just need the Steelers to cover, but I don't mind sprinkling them as road underdogs too." Back the Steelers at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Want more NFL picks for Sunday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Sunday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, NBA, college football, college basketball, NHL, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

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