The newest DraftKings promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass after making a $5 bet, paid within 21 days. Friday features a nine-game NBA slate of NBA Cup group play contests, as well as a six-game college football slate as part of a rich Friday sports calendar. The SportsLine Projection Model has found value in two of the top games of the evening, backing Over 227.5 total points in Rockets vs. Nuggets as part of its Friday NBA best bets at DraftKings. It also likes Michigan State to cover as 17.5-point underdogs against No. 13 Oregon in its college football best bets. SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White has locked in multiple Sunday Week 11 NFL picks, including one on Ravens vs. Panthers as part of NFL best bets at DraftKings. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets + 3 free months of NBA League Pass after making a $5 wager:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details about one of our best sports betting apps.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned nearly $19,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks since 2018, including five straight seasons of four-digit profit. The model enters Week 5 of the 2026-27 season on a 30-13 (70%) run on top-rated spread picks at NBA betting sites dating back to last season. Anyone following on betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Friday best bets at DraftKings

Rockets vs. Nuggets: Over 227.5 total points

CFB: Michigan State (+17.5) vs. Oregon

Ravens (+3) vs. Panthers on Sunday

Combining these three picks into a Friday parlay betting pick at DraftKings would result in a payout of +570 (risk $100 to profit $570, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets + three months of free NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Rockets vs. Nuggets: Over 227.5 total points

The Over is 10-6 in Rockets games this season, including hitting in four of their last five games. Even with Alperen Sengun (eye) questionable as of Friday morning, the Rockets have offensive firepower in Kevin Durant, Amen Thompson and more. Durant is averaging 21.3 ppg this season. Meanwhile, the Nuggets were the NBA's No. 1 scoring team last year at 121.1 points per game after ranking fourth the season before, largely due to the dominance of Nikola Jokic. The three-time NBA MVP is averaging 24.1 points and 8.9 assists per game this season. The model projects the Over to hit in 64% of simulations, drastically different from the consensus odds of 52%. Back the Over at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

CFB: Michigan State (+17.5) vs. Oregon

Oregon has been on a roll lately, climbing back from unranked to now No. 13 in the College Football Playoff rankings. Oregon has won three straight games and four of its last five, but only one of those wins came by more than 13 points. Oregon is 6-3 against FBS teams this season, with only one of those wins by more than 14 points. Michigan State is 3-2 against the spread over its last five games. The model projects Michigan State to cover in 56% of simulations, well above the implied probability of 51%. Back Michigan State at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Ravens (+3) vs. Panthers on Sunday

"The market is fading the Ravens after they handed the Chargers their first win, but I was encouraged with Jacoby Brissett after just one week on the team," SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White said. "Brissett went 33 of 49 for 340 yards but left plenty on the board due to Ja'Kobi Lane's drops, and the Ravens were prevented from a chance to tie by Zay Flowers' costly fumble. The Panthers have been destroyed by the run a few times this year, so hopefully we'll get a bounceback game from Derrick Henry, and with the Panthers unable to rush for 100 yards against the Saints, it may be a bounceback effort for the Ravens defense, too. I think the full field goal is too much for Carolina to give here." Back the Ravens at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Want more NBA, college football, NFL picks for Friday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Friday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, NBA, college football, college basketball, NHL, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

21+ (18+ in DC, NH, WY). DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.