The newest DraftKings promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets and three months of free NBA League Pass after making a $5 bet, paid within 21 days. Saturday features another strong, jam-packed college football slate, highlighted by Arch Manning's Longhorns against Trinidad Chambliss' Rebels with Texas vs. Ole Miss at 7:30 p.m. ET. SportsLine expert David Bearman is backing Ole Miss to cover as 3.5-point underdogs in his Saturday college football best bets at DraftKings. The SportsLine Projection Model is backing Utah to cover as 6.5-point favorites against Houston in a top-15 battle at 10:15 p.m. ET. Also, SportsLine expert Eric Cohen has locked in a pick on Tennessee vs. South Carolina as part of his Saturday college football picks at DraftKings. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets + 3 free months of NBA League Pass after making a $5 wager:

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SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It entered Week 8 on a 59-49 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites, returning nearly $600 for $100 players. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Saturday best bets at DraftKings

Ole Miss (+3) vs. Texas

Utah (-6.5) vs. Houston

Combining the two picks into a Saturday parlay betting pick at DraftKings would result in a payout of +250 (risk $100 to profit $250, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets + three months of free NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Ole Miss (+3) vs. Texas best bets

"Texas is headed in the wrong direction," SportsLine expert David Bearman said. "The Longhorns were ranked No. 1 just a few weeks ago but have lost consecutive games to Oklahoma and Florida. Ole Miss has bounced back from its loss to Florida with consecutive wins over Vanderbilt and Missouri by a combined 63 points. The Texas offense has fallen off significantly in SEC play. The Longhorns are averaging just 305.3 total yards and 22.7 points per game over their last three games, compared with 417.3 yards and 37.7 points over their first three contests. On the other side, the Rebels average 37.5 points per game (20th nationally) and 444.5 yards per game (36th). They've scored 83 points and averaged 453.5 yards in their last two wins." Back Ole Miss at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Utah (-6.5) vs. Houston best bets

The No. 10 Utah Utes host the No. 14 Houston Cougars, giving Utah both the home-field advantage and better ranking advantage on Saturday night. Utah is 8-0 straight up and 7-1 against the spread in its last eight home games, outscoring the opponent by an average of 31 points (47-16). Utah has dominated on the ground, averaging 191.4 rushing yards per game (28th in the nation) on 5.0 yards per carry (23rd), led by Wayshawn Parker. The junior has 597 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 6.7 yards per carry, and he's averaging 147.7 rushing yards over his last three games. The model projects Utah to cover in 57% of simulations. Back this Utah at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Want more college football picks for Saturday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Saturday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, NBA, World Series, college football, NHL, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

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