The newest DraftKings promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass after making a $5 bet, paid within 21 days. The Saturday Week 12 college football slate kicks off today with top matchups throughout the day, including No. 4 UCLA vs. Michigan at 3:30 p.m. ET. SportsLine expert Eric Cohen is backing UCLA to cover as 3.5-point favorites as part of his college football best bets at DraftKings. The Saturday college football schedule also includes games like Georgia vs. South Carolina and SMU vs. Notre Dame. Cohen has also locked in college football picks on No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 21 South Carolina as part of his college football best bets at DraftKings. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets + 3 free months of NBA League Pass after making a $5 wager:

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SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is coming off a solid Week 11 performance, going 4-1 on top-rated college football picks against the spread at betting sites. Anyone following its picks at college football betting sites saw strong returns.

Saturday college football best bets at DraftKings

UCLA (-3.5) vs. Michigan

Georgia vs. South Carolina: Under 51.5 total points

Notre Dame (-20.5) vs. SMU

Combining these three picks into a Saturday parlay betting pick at DraftKings would result in a payout of +590 (risk $100 to profit $590, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets + three months of free NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

UCLA (-3.5) vs. Michigan

"This might be a trap spot for UCLA with rival USC up next week," SportsLine expert Eric Cohen said. "But the Bruins have their eye on the prize, knowing that a win in Ann Arbor all but clinches them a spot in the CFP. UCLA is 9-1 against the spread this season, while Michigan is 1-6 ATS in Big Ten games. The Wolverines average the eighth-fewest points per game (18.3), which isn't a great formula for victory considering they are facing a Bruins team that ranks sixth-best in scoring defense (14.1 ppg). The boos will be loud in Michigan's final home game of 2026, which also will be Kyle Whittingham's final home game as Michigan's head coach. UCLA 23, Michigan 10." Back UCLA at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Georgia vs. South Carolina: Under 51.5 total points

"This game in Columbia, South Carolina would've meant so much more had the Gamecocks not laid an egg at Arkansas last week," Cohen said. "With South Carolina out of College Football Playoff contention and Georgia not in need of any style points, look for a lower-scoring than usual affair. After all, the Bulldogs are 1-3 to the Under on the road this season. I'm not sure if QB LaNorris Sellers will suit up for South Carolina, and actually think it might be better for him to rest this week and be ready for next week against rival Clemson. His backup, Cutter Woods, threw three interceptions last week. That's not a good formula to beat the elite Georgia defense. Georgia 31, South Carolina 10." Back the Under at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Notre Dame (-20.5) vs. SMU

Notre Dame improved to 9-1 with a 41-7 win over Boston College last week, also covering the spread as 29.5-point favorites. The Fighting Irish are still riding the momentum of knocking off No. 1 Miami on Nov. 1, and wins in their last two games secure them a spot in the College Football Playoff. However, how dominant they look in those games will have a significant impact on the team's seed, which could lead to a lopsided score Saturday. Notre Dame is sixth in the nation in scoring offense (39.5 ppg) and fifth in scoring defense (13.8 ppg allowed). Meanwhile, SMU is coming off a 49-7 loss to No. 13 Wake Forest last week. The model projects Notre Dame to cover in 69% of simulations. Back Notre Dame at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Want more college football picks for Saturday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Saturday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, NBA, college football, college basketball, NHL, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

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