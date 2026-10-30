The newest DraftKings promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets and three months of free NBA League Pass after making a $5 bet, paid within 21 days. Friday features a three-game college football slate and a 10-game NBA slate, including Knicks vs. 76ers for the second time this year, this time in Philadelphia. The 76ers defeated the Knicks on opening night at Madison Square Garden, but the SportsLine Projection Model sees value in the Knicks getting revenge in this NBA Cup matchup, siding with the Knicks to win as part of its Friday NBA best bets at DraftKings. The model also sees strong value in a Big 12 college football clash on Friday with Baylor vs. UCF. SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White has also locked in NFL picks ahead of Sunday's Vikings vs. Lions NFC North battle. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets + 3 free months of NBA League Pass after making a $5 wager:

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned nearly $19,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks since 2018, including five straight seasons of four-digit profit. The model enters Week 2 of the 2026-27 season on a 26-10 (72%) run on top-rated spread picks at NBA betting sites dating back to last season. Anyone following on betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Friday best bets at DraftKings

Knicks (-152) to defeat the 76ers

Baylor vs. UCF: Over 48.5 total points

Lions (-3.5) vs. Vikings on Sunday

Combining these three picks into a Friday parlay betting pick at DraftKings would result in a payout of +583 (risk $100 to profit $583, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets + three months of free NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Knicks (-152) to defeat the 76ers



The Knicks have won back-to-back games after losing their first three games of the season, now better resembling the team that won the championship last year. The Knicks are 1-1 in their two road games, most recently defeating the Bulls in Chicago, 133-127, on Wednesday behind 38 points from Jalen Brunson. The Knicks lost their season opener to the new-look 76ers in New York, so they could be motivated to do the same to LeBron James and Co. in Philadelphia. The model projects the Knicks to win in 65% of simulations. Back the Knicks here at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Baylor vs. UCF: Over 48.5 total points

UCF is coming off a shocking 39-31 double-overtime victory over No. 2 BYU last week. The Knights are averaging 32.7 points per game this season, and they have allowed at least 27 points in each of their last three games and surrendered 100 points over those three contests. Baylor is coming off a 25-24 loss to Kansas last week, which would have gone Over the total. Both of the Bears' true road games this season had a total of at least 49 points. The model projects the Over to hit in 64% of simulations. Back the Over here at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Lions (-3.5) vs. Vikings on Sunday

"The Vikings are the sole undefeated team remaining, but now the schedule gets difficult," SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White said. "Their offense has not impressed despite their record, scoring just four TDs since Week 1. The passing attack was not able to take advantage of a plus matchup against the Colts, with no players recording 50 receiving yards. The Lions defense was able to limit explosive plays from a much better Packers offense last week, holding every player under 60 receiving yards with Brian Branch back in action. The Lions should be more familiar with Brian Flores' aggressive tendencies after Minnesota held the last three teams it faced under 100 net yards. That's not going to happen against this strong Lions attack." Back the Lions at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Want more NBA, college football, NFL picks for Friday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Friday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, NBA, college football, NHL, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

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