The newest DraftKings promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets and three months of free NBA League Pass after making a $5 bet, paid within 21 days. The undefeated UCLA Bruins will take the field Friday night as one of the final two unbeaten teams left in college football. However, the SportsLine Projection Model is backing Illinois to cover as 10-point underdogs as part of its Friday college football best bets at DraftKings. The model is also backing the New York Knicks to cover as 6.5-point favorites against the Indiana Pacers in an NBA Cup contest in its NBA best bets. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets + 3 free months of NBA League Pass after making a $5 wager:

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned nearly $19,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks since 2018, including five straight seasons of four-digit profit. The model enters Week 4 of the 2026-27 season on a 28-12 (70%) run on top-rated spread picks at NBA betting sites dating back to last season. Anyone following on betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Friday best bets at DraftKings

Knicks (-6.5) vs. Pacers

Illinois (+10) vs. UCLA

49ers (-3.5) vs. Cowboys on Sunday

Combining these two picks into a Friday parlay betting pick at DraftKings would result in a payout of +575 (risk $100 to profit $575, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets + three months of free NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Knicks (-6.5) vs. Pacers

Friday marks the second NBA Cup game for both the Knicks and the Pacers, and New York is defending an NBA Cup title as well as an NBA title this year. The Knicks lost their Cup opener to the 76ers, 98-93, on Oct. 30, but they are 4-1 in five games since. Meanwhile, the Pacers are 4-8 this season, including 2-7 over their last nine games. Indiana is 2-6 without Tyrese Haliburton, who remains out with a hamstring strain. The model projects the Knicks to cover in 52% of simulations. despite Indiana being home. Back the Knicks at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Illinois (+10) vs. UCLA

The UCLA Bruins are undefeated and No. 4 in the nation, largely due to a stout defense, but Illinois' defense has performed among the nation's best in recent weeks. Illinois hasn't allowed more than 17 points in any of its last three games, allowing 13.3 points per game in those Big Ten battles. Katin Houser threw for 292 yards and three touchdowns in Illinois' 24-13 win over Nebraska last week. Illinois has covered the spread in three straight games and five of its last seven contests, and the model projects Illinois to cover the spread in 54% of simulations. Back Illinois at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

49ers (-3.5) vs. Cowboys on Sunday

"The Cowboys are coming off a tougher-than-expected win over the lifeless Colts, and while they managed 508 yards in that game, this is a much tougher matchup against an elite 49ers defense," SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White said. "With DeForest Buckner added and Nick Bosa back, the 49ers had a season-best 240 yards allowed and five takeaways against a Raiders offense that has played well most weeks. The 49ers are first in yards per rush allowed and seventh in net yards per pass attempt, so I have confidence they can handle an inconsistent Cowboys offense. On the other side of the ball, good luck, Dallas. Brock Purdy is in the MVP conversation despite consistent WR injuries, and he should lead his team to a ton of points here." Back the 49ers at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Want more NBA, college football, NFL picks for Friday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Friday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, NBA, college football, college basketball, NHL, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

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