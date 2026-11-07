The newest DraftKings promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets and three months of free NBA League Pass after making a $5 bet, paid within 21 days. Saturday features arguably the best college football slate of the season, including top-15 matchups of No. 5 Alabama vs. No. 14 LSU, No. 1 Miami vs. No. 11 Notre Dame and No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 10 Ole Miss, creating plenty of top contests to utilize one of the top sportsbook promos. The SportsLine Projection Model is backing Alabama to cover as a 6.5-point underdog as part of its Saturday college football best bets at DraftKings. SportsLine expert Chip Patterson is backing Georgia to cover as a 3.5-point favorite against Ole Miss, and SportsLine expert Thomas Casale has locked in a pick on Notre Dame vs. Miami as part of college football predictions at DraftKings. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets + 3 free months of NBA League Pass after making a $5 wager:

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SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It entered Week 10 with an 80-77 record on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites this season.

Saturday best bets at DraftKings

Alabama (+6.5) vs. LSU

Georgia (-3.5) vs. Ole Miss

Miami (+7.5) vs. Notre Dame

Combining these three picks into a Saturday parlay betting pick at DraftKings would result in a payout of +582 (risk $100 to profit $582, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets + three months of free NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Alabama (+6.5) vs. LSU

Alabama has won 13 of the last 15 meetings against LSU, including each of the last three. Neither of those LSU wins came by more than five points, either. The Crimson Tide defeated LSU, 20-9, last season. LSU hasn't defeated Alabama by at least seven points since 2007, a span of 19 straight meetings with Alabama covering this number. Alabama is 2-1 against the spread on the road this season. LSU is 1-4 against the spread coming off a victory, and the Tigers defeated Auburn, 38-17, in their last game. The model projects Alabama to cover in 53% of simulations. Back Alabama here at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Georgia (-3.5) vs. Ole Miss

"Kirby Smart and defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann have the advantage of facing Trinidad Chambliss twice already and now face the Rebels quarterback with a group that was largely around for last season's dramatics," SportsLine expert Chip Patterson said. "The pair of high-scoring thrillers (Georgia winning 43-35 in the regular season and Ole Miss winning 39-34 in the CFP) provided plenty of tape for that Georgia defense to work on new ways to limit Chambliss' playmaking. Those edges should help create more possessions to get Georgia's run game in rhythm in a tough road environment." Back Georgia at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Miami (+7.5) vs. Notre Dame

"I have to take Miami at this number," SportsLine expert Thomas Casale said. "Malachi Toney (out) is obviously a big loss, but I haven't seen enough from Notre Dame yet to lay over a touchdown in this matchup. Both teams have played lighter schedules, with Miami winning its toughest game over Wake Forest and Notre Dame falling at BYU. I get the Irish being at home at night angle. I do like Notre Dame to win a close game. However, Miami still has Darian Mensah and loads of talent on offense. I worry about the Hurricanes' suspect secondary against CJ Carr, but Miami's No. 1 rush defense gives up just 60.8 yards per game." Back Miami at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Want more college football picks for Saturday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Saturday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, NBA, college football, college basketball, NHL, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

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