The newest DraftKings promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets and three months of free NBA League Pass after making a $5 bet, paid within 21 days. The Saturday college football schedules include Bill Belichick coaching against the No. 1 team in the nation when North Carolina hosts Miami at 7:30 p.m. ET. This is Belichick's first chance to take down a No. 1 team as a college coach, but the SportsLine Projection Model doesn't like his chances, backing Miami to win and cover as 14-point favorites as part of its Saturday college football best bets at DraftKings. The SportsLine team of experts has locked in college football picks on all the top games, including Ohio State vs. USC. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets + 3 free months of NBA League Pass after making a $5 wager:

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SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It entered Week 9 on a 68-59 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites, returning nearly $400 for $100 players. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Saturday best bets at DraftKings

Miami (-14) vs. North Carolina

Ohio State vs. USC: Under 51.5 total points

Combining these two picks into a Saturday parlay betting pick at DraftKings would result in a payout of +284 (risk $100 to profit $284, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets + three months of free NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Miami (-14) vs. North Carolina

Miami is 7-0 this season, with five wins by at least 28 points to soar past this spread. The Hurricanes proved their worth in their first game at No. 1 in a 52-23 victory over Pittsburgh last week. Miami's average margin of victory this season is 33.7, with its average ACC win at 23.4 points. The Hurricanes have arguably the nation's top quarterback-wide receiver duo in Darian Mensah throwing to Malachi Toney, and even a great defensive mind like Bill Belichick will have some problems containing those two. The model projects Miami to cover in 58% of simulations. Back Miami here at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Ohio State vs. USC: Under 51.5 total points

"USC struggled at Wisconsin last week, losing 24-7, and I think we'll see a similar score when Ohio State travels to Los Angeles to play the Trojans," SportsLine expert Micah Roberts said. "Defense, with a possible downpour. USC has covered once in their last five games. That was at Penn State. Before that, they struggled against Washington at home, and the week before they struggled at home to Oregon, and since then we found out how bad Oregon is. Ohio State is using backup quarterback freshman Luke Fahey, and I think the defense will take this game over. Low-scoring, Buckeyes win, and it stays Under." Back the Under at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Want more college football picks for Saturday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Saturday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, NBA, college football, NHL, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

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