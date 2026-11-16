The newest DraftKings promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass after making a $5 bet, paid within 21 days. The Week 10 NFL schedule concludes with the Baltimore Ravens hosting the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football. The Ravens traded for quarterback Jacoby Brissett, and with that move, SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein is backing the Ravens to cover as 4.5-point favorites in his Monday Night Football best bets at DraftKings. The SportsLine Projection Model sees value in Over 39.5 total points scored, and SportsLine expert Prop Bet Guy Doug has locked in his top Ravens vs. Chargers player props for Chargers vs. Ravens best bets at DraftKings. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets + 3 free months of NBA League Pass after making a $5 wager:

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The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season on a 65-52 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Chargers vs. Ravens best bets at DraftKings

Ravens (-4.5)

Over 39.5 total points scored

Omarion Hampton, Chargers, Over 10.5 total carries

Combining these three picks into a Monday Night Football same-game parlay betting pick at DraftKings would result in a payout of +700 (risk $100 to profit $700, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets + three months of free NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Ravens (-4.5)

"The Ravens had extra rest following their primetime shellacking at the hands of Jacksonville," SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein said. "They will start a competent quarterback, trade acquisition Jacoby Brissett, instead of an injured undrafted free agent in Joe Fagnano. The winless Chargers have yet to cover a spread, and they might have to start DJ Uiagalelei if Justin Herbert's finger injury is serious. Even if Herbert plays, I still like the Ravens to get to .500 and win by at least a touchdown." Back the Ravens at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Over 39.5 points

The Chargers' offense has looked broken this season, as they rank last in the NFL in categories such as scoring (15.1 points per game), touchdowns per game (1.4) and they are 28th in third-down percentage (34.21%). They are also last in giveaways per game (2.4) and fourth-down conversions (25%), which could boost the Ravens' offensive potential. Meanwhile, the Ravens have allowed at least 33 points in three straight weeks, giving a chance for even the struggling Chargers to score enough to help cover this extremely low total. The model projects the Over to hit in 61% of simulations. Back the Over at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Omarion Hampton, Chargers, Over 10.5 total carries

"It wasn't pretty, but at the end of the day, Omarion Hampton wound up cashing us out on our Over 10.5 rush attempt prop, despite losing by three scores," SportsLine expert Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "We're now rewarded with the same line this week in a softer matchup against the Ravens. Since Lamar Jackson went down with an injury (the first time), the Ravens have allowed 24.2 rushing attempts per game to running backs (would be the ninth-highest). I don't believe Jacoby Brissett's arrival will push the Ravens' offense back to what it was with Jackson. Even if it's a repeat of last week, Hampton should once again lead this rushing attack — I have him projected at 12-13 totes." Back this player prop at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Want more Ravens vs. Chargers picks for Monday Night Football?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Monday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, NBA, college football, college basketball, NHL, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

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