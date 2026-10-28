The newest DraftKings promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets and three months of free NBA League Pass after making a $5 bet, paid within 21 days. After a wild Game 4 where the Tampa Bay Rays staved off elimination with two runs in the bottom of the 12th inning after allowing a run in the top half, the SportsLine team of experts has started locking in their picks for Wednesday's Game 5. SportsLine MLB expert Angelo Magliocca is picking the Brewers to go Over 3.5 total runs on the team total as part of his Wednesday World Series best bets at DraftKings. With a deep Wednesday NBA slate, the SportsLine Projection Model has found value in the 76ers to cover as 4.5-point favorites against the Pacers in its Wednesday NBA picks at DraftKings. Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton is inactive with a hamstring injury. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets + 3 free months of NBA League Pass after making a $5 wager:

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned nearly $19,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks since 2018, including five straight seasons of four-digit profit. The model enters Week 2 of the 2026-27 season on a 26-10 (72%) run on top-rated spread picks at NBA betting sites dating back to last season. Anyone following on betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Wednesday best bets at DraftKings

Brewers vs. Rays: Brewers Over 3.5 Team total runs

76ers (-4.5) vs. Pacers

Ravens (+3.5) vs. Bills on Sunday

Combining these three picks into a Wednesday parlay betting pick at DraftKings would result in a payout of +537 (risk $100 to profit $537, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets + three months of free NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Brewers vs. Rays: Brewers Over 3.5 Team total runs



"The Milwaukee Brewers were held without a multi-run inning for just the fourth time this postseason, and it was in a 12-inning game," SportsLine MLB expert Angelo Magliocca said. "The Rays' pitching and defense locked in, shutting down the Brew Crew by robbing multiple hits and getting big strikeouts when needed, but I'm not convinced that happens again in Game 5. On Tuesday, Milwaukee's offense hit 20 balls hard at over 95 mph exit velo, yet just six were hits, and if you look specifically at the 100+ mph exit velo batted balls, the Brewers racked up 12 but had just three hits to show for it. I think they capitalize better in this one, after going 0-for-3 with men in scoring position and leaving eight runners on base." Back the Brewers here at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

76ers (-4.5) vs. Pacers

The new-look 76ers are off to a 3-1 start, with three of their first four games at home. However, Philadelphia's one road game ended in a 106-100 victory over the defending champion Knicks on NBA Opening Night and tonight the 76ers play in Indiana. The new Philadelphia core of LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Jaylen Brown and Tyrese Maxey has played well, and none of the four are on the injury report. Meanwhile, the Pacers are 2-2 this season, including 0-1 at home, and both of their losses have been by more than five points. The model projects the 76ers to cover in 58% of simulations. Back the 76ers here at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Ravens (+3.5) vs. Bills on Sunday

"The Bills come into this one with rest advantage off their bye, but their defense figures to be tested by the return of Lamar Jackson," SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White said. "The Bills have surrendered 29+ points to every team but the winless Chargers, and I struggle to see how they get stops against Jackson and Derrick Henry. The Bills' last three games were decided by three points, and against another contender, I would expect this to be a back-and-forth game where one team wins by three or four points. With the opportunity to get the hook here when the lookahead line was Bills -3, I've got to hop on the Ravens while I can." Back the Ravens at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Want more World Series, NBA, NFL picks for Wednesday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Wednesday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, NBA, World Series, college football, NHL, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

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