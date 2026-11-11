The newest DraftKings promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets and three months of free NBA League Pass after making a $5 bet, paid within 21 days. Wednesday features a variety of sports betting options, including a 10-game NBA slate featuring Stephen Curry and the Warriors taking their eight-game winning streak to Houston against Kevin Durant and the Rockets. The SportsLine Projection Model is projecting the Warriors' streak to end in Texas, backing the Rockets to cover as 5.5-point favorites as part of its Wednesday NBA best bets at DraftKings. The over/under for Warriors vs. Rockets is 220.5 points. The model is also backing Buffalo to defeat Ball State for Wednesday college football betting, and after the Vikings traded for Kirk Cousins on Tuesday, SportsLine expert R.J. White has locked in a Sunday NFL pick on Vikings vs. Packers for NFL betting at DraftKings. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets + 3 free months of NBA League Pass after making a $5 wager:

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned nearly $19,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks since 2018, including five straight seasons of four-digit profit. The model enters Week 4 of the 2026-27 season on a 28-12 (70%) run on top-rated spread picks at NBA betting sites dating back to last season. Anyone following on betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Wednesday best bets at DraftKings

CFB: Buffalo (-130) to defeat Ball State

Rockets (-5.5) vs. Warriors

Vikings (+3.5) vs. Packers on Sunday

Combining these two picks into a Wednesday parlay betting pick at DraftKings would result in a payout of +544 (risk $100 to profit $544, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets + three months of free NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

CFB: Buffalo (-130) to defeat Ball State

Buffalo enters off a wild 34-31 upset victory over Miami (Ohio) on Tuesday night MACtion last week for its third straight victory. Jason Wright and Chance Morrow had an unstoppable connection, with Wright throwing for 358 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions and Morrow securing 199 of those yards on 12 receptions with two touchdowns. Buffalo (6-3, 4-1 MAC) remains on the road, but is favored this time against Ball State (3-6, 2-3 MAC). The model sees good reason for that, with Buffalo covering in 64% of simulations. Back the Buffalo at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Rockets (-5.5) vs. Warriors

The Warriors are one of the hottest teams in the league, riding an eight-game winning streak, but even with that, the Rockets and Warriors have the same record at 8-3 this season. The Rockets are coming off a 110-100 win over the Nuggets on Monday, improving to 5-1 at home. They host the Warriors on Wednesday, and Golden State is 2-2 on the road this season. The Rockets are also 5-1 against the spread at home this season. The model projects the Rockets to cover in 56% of simulations. Back the Rockets at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Vikings (+3.5) vs. Packers on Sunday

"How much will Kirk Cousins matter to the Vikings? He's sixth in passing success rate and seventh in adjusted EPA/play while having little talent at receiver," SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White said. "Now he's reunited with Justin Jefferson, who had 27 100-yard performances in 55 games prior to Cousins' 2023 Achilles tear and just 10 such performances in 56 games since. The Vikings haven't had more than 213 net passing yards all year, and while I think the Packers defense has improved since Week 1, I believe Cousins will lead the team to points in this matchup. The Vikings defense should win up front against the Packers' offensive line, and no team has scored more than Buffalo's 23 against this unit. This line should be +3, maybe even +2.5." Back the Vikings at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Want more NBA, college football, NFL picks for Wednesday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Wednesday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, NBA, college football, college basketball, NHL, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

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