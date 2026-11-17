The newest DraftKings promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass after making a $5 bet, paid within 21 days. Tuesday features an elite college basketball slate. No. 10 Illinois visits No. 5 Duke at 7 p.m. ET. SportsLine expert Eric Cohen is backing No. 5 Duke to cover as 7.5-point favorites over No. 10 Illinois as part of his college basketball best bets at DraftKings. The Over/Under for total points scored in Duke vs. Illinois is 166.5. The Pistons and Spurs meet in an elite NBA contest, and the SportsLine Projection Model is backing the Spurs to cover as 9.5-point favorites as part of its NBA best bets. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets + 3 free months of NBA League Pass after making a $5 wager:

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned nearly $19,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks since 2018, including five straight seasons of four-digit profit. The model enters Week 5 of the 2026-27 season on a 30-13 (70%) run on top-rated spread picks at NBA betting sites dating back to last season. Anyone following on betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Tuesday best bets at DraftKings

Duke (-7.5) vs. Illinois

Spurs (-9.5) vs. Pistons

Texans (-11.5) vs. Colts on TNF

Combining these three picks into a Tuesday parlay betting pick at DraftKings would result in a payout of +608 (risk $100 to profit $608, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets + three months of free NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Duke (-7.5) vs. Illinois

"This should've been a Final Four matchup last April had Duke not collapsed in the final seconds to UConn," SportsLine expert Eric Cohen said. "But without preseason All-American David Mirkovic and 3-point specialist Jake Davis, I don't like Illinois' chances against a stout Blue Devils' defense. The key to me is can the Fighting Illini keep up their hot outside shooting. They average nearly 14 threes this season while Duke is giving up less than half that. Getting into a track meet won't help the home team's chances, so look for them to try and slow the game down where they can. In the middle of a brutal schedule, Jon Scheyer's team needs this one...and they'll get it at home by double digits. Duke 84, Illinois 72." Back Duke at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Spurs (-9.5) vs. Pistons

The Spurs have won 12 straight games, with eight of those wins coming by at least 10 points. Victor Wembanyama is off to another dominant start, averaging 28.6 points and 11.6 rebounds per game, but the scoring pressure isn't all on him, as Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper have both had 30-point scoring games over the last two contests. Harper, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, is averaging 18.3 points per game. The model projects the Spurs to cover in 59% of simulations. Back the Spurs at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Texans (-10.5) vs. Colts, TNF

"The Texans fell apart in the second half against the Browns, going three-and-out on six of seven drives before coming up short on their final drive," SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White said. "This should be a nice bounceback spot against a Colts team that didn't deserve to beat a Kyle McCord-led Dolphins unit, with Miami missing two FGs and one XP in the close loss. Daniel Jones had his worst game of the season despite the plus matchup, with no WR talent to lean on. There aren't many reasons to back the Colts here, and the short week makes it even more difficult. Teams favored by more than 10 points are 28-8-1 ATS in Thursday games since 1985, including the Jaguars steamrolling the Ravens two weeks ago." Back the Texans at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Want more NBA, college basketball, NFL picks for Tuesday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Tuesday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, NBA, college football, college basketball, NHL, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

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