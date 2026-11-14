The newest DraftKings promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets and three months of free NBA League Pass after making a $5 bet, paid within 21 days. No. 6 Texas vs. No. 21 LSU takes place on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET. The SportsLine Projection Model doesn't find the best value coming from backing a specific side, instead seeing strong value in Over 46.5 total points scored as part of its Saturday college football best bets at DraftKings. SportsLine expert Eric Cohen has locked in multiple college football picks, including for high-profile matchups of No. 18 USC vs. No. 9 Indiana at 3:30 p.m. ET and No. 12 Texas Tech vs. No. 25 Oklahoma State as part of his Saturday college football best bets at DraftKings. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets + 3 free months of NBA League Pass after making a $5 wager:

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SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, seeking the best values for the spread, money line and over/under at betting sites.

Saturday best bets at DraftKings

USC vs. Indiana: Under 50.5 total points

Texas vs. LSU: Over 46.5 points

Oklahoma State (-3.5) vs. Texas Tech

Combining these three picks into a Saturday parlay betting pick at DraftKings would result in a payout of +628 (risk $100 to profit $628, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets + three months of free NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

USC vs. Indiana: Under 50.5 total points

"Betting the Under in a USC game is a risky proposition but time to give it another try," SportsLine expert Eric Cohen said. "Indiana hasn't given up more than 24 points in 25 straight games. And USC hasn't allowed more than 24 points in four straight games (which feels like an eternity for Trojans fans). Indiana's offense has also been awful of late, having combined for 57 points in regulation (excluding overtime) in its last four contests. This feels like another game played in the low-20s." Back the Under at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Texas vs. LSU: Over 46.5 points

The Over is 3-2 in the last five Texas games and last five LSU games. LSU has the nation's No. 22 scoring offense, averaging 33.9 points per game, and Texas ranks 32nd at 33.1 ppg for a combined average of 67 points per game. Texas quarterback Arch Manning has played better in recent weeks after some questioned if he should even remain the starter, including 297 passing yards and three touchdowns in a 34-20 win over Missouri last week. LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt is eighth in the nation in passing yards at 2,553, including back-to-back games with at least 380 passing yards. The model projects the Over to hit in 66.4% of simulations. Back the Over at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Oklahoma State (-3.5) vs. Texas Tech

"I love this spot for Oklahoma State," Cohen said. "With only two conference losses, they aren't fully out of the Big 12 championship race, but they can certainly do damage to Texas Tech's chances this weekend. Led by future high draft pick QB Drew Mestemaker, the Cowboys rank third nationally in passing yards per game while the Red Raiders have the third-worst pass defense in college football. Mestemaker has topped 300 yards passing in eight straight games and should easily eclipse that mark against a Texas Tech defense that has allowed an average of 34 points per game over the last month. OSU is also 4-0 ATS at home and should cover easily yet again late on Saturday night. Oklahoma State 45, Texas Tech 35." Back Oklahoma State at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Want more college football picks for Saturday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Saturday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, NBA, college football, college basketball, NHL, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

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