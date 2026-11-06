The newest DraftKings promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets and three months of free NBA League Pass after making a $5 bet, paid within 21 days. Friday features a jam-packed sports slate with NBA, college football, college basketball and more, creating plenty of ways to claim one of the top sportsbook promos. Friday's nine-game NBA slate counts toward the NBA Cup, highlighted by the Cleveland Cavaliers hosting the Philadelphia 76ers, with LeBron James' 76ers (8-1) having the best record in the Eastern Conference. However, the SportsLine Projection Model is backing the home team, playing Cleveland to win as part of its Friday NBA best bets. In college football expert picks, Emory Hunt is backing New Mexico to cover as 10-point favorites against Nevada. SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White has locked in NFL picks on Packers vs. Patriots as part of his NFL best bets at DraftKings. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets + 3 free months of NBA League Pass after making a $5 wager:

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned nearly $19,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks since 2018, including five straight seasons of four-digit profit. The model enters Week 3 of the 2026-27 season on a 26-11 (70%) run on top-rated spread picks at NBA betting sites dating back to last season. Anyone following on betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Friday best bets at DraftKings

Cavaliers (+125) vs. 76ers

New Mexico (-10) vs. Nevada

Packers (+3) vs. Patriots

Combining these three picks into a Friday parlay betting pick at DraftKings would result in a payout of +658 (risk $100 to profit $658, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets + three months of free NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Cavaliers (+125) vs. 76ers

Yes, the 76ers have the best record in the Eastern Conference at 8-1 and enter on a five-game winning streak. However, the Cavaliers are 3-1 at home this season, with their one loss coming in a five-point defeat to the powerful Oklahoma City Thunder. Cleveland went 27-14 at home last season, and return the backcourt duo of Donovan Mitchell and James Harden. The 76ers have played only four road games this season, and only two of those came against teams that made the playoffs last year. The Cavaliers are the No. 5 scoring team (119.3 points per game) this season, and the model projects them to win at home in 57% of simulations. Back the Cavaliers here at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

New Mexico (-10) vs. Nevada

"Defensively, this New Mexico team has held teams to less than 11 points per game on average and has been very consistent in doing so," SportsLine expert Emory Hunt said. "While the Wolf Pack have struggled offensively all season, this isn't the best matchup for them to find some success." Back New Mexico at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Packers (+3) vs. Patriots

"The Packers will get some extra rest to heal up for this matchup against a Patriots team that struggled to put the Dolphins away," SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White said. "While they should fare better at home, I've been encouraged by the performance of the Packers' defense in recent weeks. Their early-season success came with a number of caveats, but holding the Cowboys, Lions and Panthers to 20 points or less in three straight is notable. The Patriots' offensive surge has coincided with a slate of bad defensive opponents, so if Jordan Love can have success against a defense that gave up 26+ points to the Jaguars, Bills and Bears, the Packers could certainly win this game." Back the Packers at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Want more NBA, college football, NFL picks for Friday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Friday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, NBA, college football, college basketball, NHL, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

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