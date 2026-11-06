The newest DraftKings promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets and three months of free NBA League Pass after making a $5 bet, paid within 21 days. The Week 9 NFL slate kicks off on Thursday with the Baltimore Ravens hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football. The Ravens went from having one of the best starting quarterbacks and one of the most reliable backup quarterbacks in the NFL entering last week to now having to turn to their third-string quarterback. Joe Fagnano is starting. This has moved the line so high to a point where SportsLine expert Jeff Hochman is backing the Ravens to cover as 10-point underdogs as part of its Ravens vs. Jaguars best bets at DraftKings. The SportsLine Projection Model is backing the Over on a low total of 39.5 total points, and SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein has locked in a player prop betting pick on Derrick Henry as part of Ravens vs. Jaguars best bets at DraftKings. Henry to record 2+ touchdowns is priced at +800 (risk $100 to win $800) on DraftKings. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets + 3 free months of NBA League Pass after making a $5 wager:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details about one of our best sports betting apps.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season on a 60-51 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Jaguars vs. Ravens best bets at DraftKings

Ravens (+10)

Over 39.5 total points

Derrick Henry, Ravens, Over 16.5 total carries

Combining these three picks into a Thursday Night Football same-game parlay betting pick at DraftKings would result in a payout of +360 (risk $100 to profit $360, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets + three months of free NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Ravens (+10)

"Jacksonville's run defense ranks last in Run-Stop-Win Rate, and nose tackle Davon Hamilton is out," SportsLine expert Jeff Hochman said. "Starting edge rusher Travon Walker is also playing through an injury. With Joe Fagnano starting, offensive coordinator Declan Doyle will likely use a simplified, heavy-personnel game plan focused on Derrick Henry, Mark Andrews, and quick screens to Zay Flowers. Jacksonville's offensive surge (including Week 8's 42-7 home rout over Indy) has been heavily impacted by short fields and defensive takeaways. Trevor Lawrence's QB rating has been much worse on the road than at home since 2024 (89.9 vs 120.6 this season). This is Jacksonville's first road game in a month, and it's a short week. The Ravens have lost three in a row and should be focused. Take the points." Back the Ravens here at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Over 39.5 total points

Yes, the Ravens are down to their third-string quarterback, but unlike showing up on game day as the QB3 with virtually no expectation of seeing the field, undrafted rookie quarterback Joe Fagnano knows he's the starter and the coaching staff does as well. With that, they can scheme ways to utilize Fagnano's strengths, while certainly relying on Derrick Henry in the backfield to score some points. Meanwhile, the Jaguars have the No. 5 scoring offense at 28 points per game, including averaging 36.5 ppg over their last two games. The model projects the Over to hit in 60% of simulations. Back the Over at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Derrick Henry, Ravens, Over 16.5 total carries

"The Ravens have no choice but to ride Derrick Henry versus Jacksonville," SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein said. "While the Jaguars allow an NFL-low 77.4 rushing yards per game, they just lost run-stuffing defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton and safety Eric Murray to season-ending injuries. Henry wasn't used much (11 carries, 53 yards; two catches, 7 yards) in Sunday's blowout loss at Buffalo, so he should be fresh for a massive workload at home Thursday. Amid an uncertain QB situation, look for the Ravens to rely on Henry." Back this player prop at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Want more Jaguars vs. Ravens picks for Thursday Night Football?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Thursday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, NBA, college football, college basketball, NHL, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

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