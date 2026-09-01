Tuesday features a full 15-game MLB slate with plenty of options to utilize the current DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets after making a $5+ bet, paid within 21 days. The Los Angeles Dodgers host the St. Louis Cardinals at 10:10 p.m. ET in one of the highlight matchups of the evening. The SportsLine Projection Model sees value in Under 8.5 total runs scored as part of its Tuesday MLB best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Dodgers are set to start left-hander Eric Lauer (8-6, 4.78 ERA), while the Cardinals will counter with Michael McGreevy (5-9, 3.86 ERA).

We also move one day closer to the start of the Week 1 college football slate, and SportsLine expert Gene Menez has locked in a pick on Texas vs. Texas State as part of college football best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook. SportsLine expert Adam Thompson has also locked in MLB picks for Tuesday on Yankees vs. Angels. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets after making a $5 wager:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details about one of our best sports betting apps.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 23 of the MLB season on a sizzling 49-34 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks could have seen strong returns.

Tuesday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Cardinals vs. Dodgers: Under 9 total runs (-120)

Yankees (-186) to defeat Angels

Texas State vs. Texas: Under 59.5 total points (-112) (Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET)

Combining the three picks into a Tuesday parlay betting at DraftKings would result in a payout of +433 (risk $100 to profit $433, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Cardinals vs. Dodgers: Under 9 total runs (-120)



The Cardinals are starting Michael McGreevy, who has a 3.86 ERA this season and allowed three runs or fewer in four of his five starts in August. The Dodgers have gone Under this total in four straight games, with those contests averaging 3.5 total runs per game. Each of the Cardinals' last three games totaled nine runs or fewer. The Under is 75-62 in Dodgers games and 71-59-8 in Cardinals games this season. The model projects the Under to hit in 57.3% of simulations. Bet the Dodgers at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Yankees (-186) to defeat Angels

"Gerrit Cole, who owns a 1.96 ERA over his last six starts, faces an Angels team that's 26th in hitting off right-handers and 28th in hitting at home over the last two weeks, and has eclipsed three runs once in the last nine games," SportsLine expert Adam Thompson said. "Angels RHP Grayson Rodriguez has been better of late, but he still has a 7.79 ERA in nine home starts. New York's offense put up 25 runs in its last two games vs. Boston." Bet the Yankees at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Texas State vs. Texas: Under 59.5 total points (-112) on Saturday

"The Longhorns host the Bobcats one week before one of the biggest games of the season: No. 1 Ohio State at No. 5 Texas on Sept. 12," SportsLine expert Gene Menez said. "With that enormous matchup looming, the Longhorns, who already are dealing with all-America left tackle Trevor Goosby's bone bruise in his left knee, will emphasize two things against Texas State once the outcome of the game is no longer in doubt: 1) getting out of it healthy and 2) getting it over. Texas also has loads of depth on defense, especially on the line and off the edge, so the Bobcats aren't likely to get any cheap garbage-time scores." Bet the Under at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Want more MLB and college football picks for Tuesday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Tuesday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, MLB, college football, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

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