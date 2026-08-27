The third and final week of the NFL preseason kicks off tonight with a four-game slate, creating multiple options for football fans to take advantage of the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets after making a $5 bet, paid within 21 days. Less than 48 hours after these games kick off, the Week 0 college football slate begins with North Carolina vs. TCU as Bill Belichick begins his second year with the Tar Heels, with a game from Dublin, Ireland, on Saturday at noon ET. Some notable Thursday NFL preseason betting lines include Bills (-3) vs. Steelers and Browns vs. Patriots (-2.5).

The SportsLine team of experts has locked in their picks from both tonight's NFL preseason and the Saturday college football slate. SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein has locked in picks on Steelers vs. Bills and Patriots vs. Browns as part of Thursday's NFL best bets at DraftKings. SportsLine expert Micah Roberts has locked in a pick on TCU vs. North Carolina as part of college football best bets at DraftKings. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets after making a $5 wager:

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Thursday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Bills (-3) vs. Steelers (-115)

Browns (+2.5) vs. Patriots (-110)

North Carolina vs. TCU: Under 46.5 total points (-108) (Saturday, noon ET)

Combining the three picks into a Thursday parlay betting at DraftKings would result in a payout of +587 (risk $100 to profit $587, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Bills (-3) vs. Steelers (-115)



"New head coach Joe Brady has been a preseason juggernaut so far," SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein said. "Under the team's promoted offensive coordinator, Buffalo beat Carolina, 29-14, as a slight home favorite, then destroyed the Browns, 31-7, as a slight road underdog. Josh Allen and the starters won't play, but backup QBs Kyle Allen and Shane Buechle each led a pair of touchdown drives last week. Through two games, Buffalo's defense has allowed 3.6 yards per play while registering 13 tackles for loss. The Steelers' quarterbacks, Will Howard and Drew Allar, displayed glimpses of potential and youthful mistakes in last week's 17-0 loss to the Jets. Poor protection and dropped passes didn't help. Those same issues could be a problem Thursday against Buffalo's superior roster." Bet the Bills at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets after making a $5 wager as a new user:

Browns (+2.5) vs. Patriots (-110)

"We'll finally get a long look at intriguing Browns rookie QB Taylen Green, the 6-6, 230-pound Arkansas product who flashed his dual-threat ability in the joint practice vs. the Bills," Hartstein said. "Green has major upside and this will be the perfect environment to showcase it. He should get solid backing from Cleveland's home crowd after the Deshaun Watson debacle last week (5 of 12, 36 yards, INT in 31-7 loss to Buffalo). New England coach Mike Vrabel likely won't be playing any starters or key reserves. In what surely will be a long season for Cleveland, look for the Browns to at least finish the preseason on a high note." Bet the Browns at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets after making a $5 wager as a new user:

UNC vs. TCU: Under 46.5 total points (-108) on Saturday

"Wisconsin transfer Billy Edwards Jr was named the starter in Bobby Petrino's new UNC offense, and all I ask of the senior is that he works on not turning the ball over," SportsLine expert Micah Roberts said. "It may sound like a simple task, but the QB position at North Carolina turned the ball over too much last season. If they actually score on offense, that will be a bonus, and Bill Belichick's defense will handle the rest. The defense isn't the problem; it should be the star of the team. They just need the offense to stay patient and, once in a while, make some noise with a couple of scores. I'm betting Belichick slows the game down in Ireland and stays close with the chance to win." Bet the Under at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets after making a $5 wager as a new user:

Want more NFL and college football picks for Thursday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Thursday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, MLB, college football, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

