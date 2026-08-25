The newest DraftKings promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets after making a $5 bet, paid within 21 days, and Tuesday features a jam-packed MLB slate to take advantage of this sportsbook promo. Those with their eyes set on the 2026 college football Week 0 contests on Saturday can begin locking in online sports betting picks, as one of SportsLine's college football experts has for North Carolina vs. TCU from Dublin, Ireland, at noon ET as part of DraftKings best bets. According to the latest college football odds at DraftKings, TCU is favored by 7.5 points against UNC.

The Tuesday MLB slate features a potential NLCS preview with the Dodgers vs. Braves, and the SportsLine Projection Model finds value in the Braves knocking off the Dodgers as part of Tuesday's MLB best bets at DraftKings. Also, SportsLine expert Matt Severance has locked in a pick on Rays vs. Tigers for Tuesday. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets after making a $5 wager:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 23 of the MLB season on a sizzling 49-34 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Tuesday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Braves (+142) to defeat Dodgers

Tigers (+1.5) vs. Rays (-162)

North Carolina vs. TCU: Under 47.5 total points (-110) (Saturday, noon ET)

Combining the three picks into a Tuesday parlay betting at DraftKings would result in a payout of +647 (risk $100 to profit $647, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Braves (+142) to defeat Dodgers



The Braves are starting Bryce Elder, who has allowed just one earned run in four of his last five starts. He's coming off allowing one run over six innings to the Diamondbacks on Sunday, lowering his ERA to 3.92 on the season. The Dodgers have won six straight, but those came against the Pirates and Rockies, and they are 2-11 in their last 13 games against winning teams. The Braves are 76-55 this season. The model projects the Braves to win in 52% of simulations compared to their implied odds of 41.3%, creating value in Atlanta to win on Tuesday. Bet the Braves at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets after making a $5 wager as a new user:

Tigers (+1.5) vs. Rays (-162)

"The Rays will be without closer Bryan Baker (38 saves, 1.56 ERA) and setup man Garrett Cleavinger (four wins, 23 holds, two saves, 3.63 ERA in 47 appearances) because of overuse on both," SportsLine expert Matt Severance said. "Starter Ian Seymour has a 4.70 road ERA and was hit hard at home by Detroit early in the season. Young Tigers righty Jackson Jobe, a former No. 1 overall pitching prospect, has looked good in two of his three outings, and the Rays haven't seen him." Bet the Tigers at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets after making a $5 wager as a new user:

UNC vs. TCU: Under 47.5 total points (-110) on Saturday

"Wisconsin transfer Billy Edwards Jr was named the starter in Bobby Petrino's new UNC offense, and all I ask of the senior is that he works on not turning the ball over," SportsLine expert Micah Roberts said. "It may sound like a simple task, but the QB position at North Carolina turned the ball over too much last season. If they actually score on offense, that will be a bonus, and Bill Belichick's defense will handle the rest. The defense isn't the problem; it should be the star of the team. They just need the offense to stay patient and, once in a while, make some noise with a couple of scores. I'm betting Belichick slows the game down in Ireland and stays close with the chance to win." Bet the Under at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets after making a $5 wager as a new user:

Want more MLB and college football picks for Tuesday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Tuesday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, MLB, college football, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

