Wednesday features a full 15-game MLB slate with games scattered throughout the afternoon and evening, creating plenty of chances to take advantage of the newest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets after making a $5 bet, paid within 21 days. Wednesday is the final day this week without football action, but that doesn't mean you can't feature the gridiron when online sports betting on Wednesday. With North Carolina vs. TCU kicking off the 2026 college football season on Saturday at noon ET, SportsLine expert Micah Roberts has locked in his pick for college football best bets at DraftKings.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves continue their series of NL powers on Wednesday night, and the SportsLine Projection Model sees value in backing the Braves to knock off the Dodgers as part of Wednesday's MLB best bets at DraftKings. Also, SportsLine expert Matt Severance has locked in a pick on Twins vs. A's. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets after making a $5 wager:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 23 of the MLB season on a sizzling 49-34 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Wednesday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Braves (+116) to defeat Dodgers

A's (+1.5) vs. Twins (-132)

North Carolina vs. TCU: Under 47.5 total points (-112) (Saturday, noon ET)

Combining the three picks into a Wednesday parlay betting at DraftKings would result in a payout of +618 (risk $100 to profit $618, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Braves (+116) to defeat Dodgers



The Dodgers have arguably the best rotation in baseball, but they aren't sending their best to the mound on Wednesday, starting Roki Sasaki. The 24-year-old has a 4.42 ERA this season. The Dodgers are the clear favorites to win the 2026 World Series, but they haven't been nearly as dominant against the better teams as expected in recent weeks. Los Angeles is 2-12 in their last 14 games against teams with winning records, and the Braves enter at 77-55 after their 4-3 win over the Dodgers on Wednesday. Atlanta has been especially dominant at home this season, sporting a 43-23 home record as they host the second game of the series. The model projects the Braves to win in 53% of simulations, showcasing strong value at plus-money odds. Bet the Braves at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets after making a $5 wager as a new user:

A's (+1.5) vs. Twins (-132)

"End of a six-game road trip with no days off on it for the Twins, and they are 1-4 on it and probably won't have All-Star outfielder Byron Buxton tonight (.254, 25 HR, 46 RBI) after leaving Tuesday's loss injured," SportsLine expert Matt Severance said. "Rookie pitcher Connor Prielipp is 0-4 with a 6.58 ERA in eight road starts. JT Ginn (8-8, 3.60 ERA) has been a modest bright spot for the Athletics, who can win a second straight series for the first time in the second half." Bet the A's at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets after making a $5 wager as a new user:

UNC vs. TCU: Under 47.5 total points (-110) on Saturday

"Wisconsin transfer Billy Edwards Jr was named the starter in Bobby Petrino's new UNC offense, and all I ask of the senior is that he works on not turning the ball over," SportsLine expert Micah Roberts said. "It may sound like a simple task, but the QB position at North Carolina turned the ball over too much last season. If they actually score on offense, that will be a bonus, and Bill Belichick's defense will handle the rest. The defense isn't the problem; it should be the star of the team. They just need the offense to stay patient and, once in a while, make some noise with a couple of scores. I'm betting Belichick slows the game down in Ireland and stays close with the chance to win." Bet the Under at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets after making a $5 wager as a new user:

Want more MLB and college football picks for Wednesday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Wednesday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, MLB, college football, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

