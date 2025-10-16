Homefield advantage hasn't been advantageous in the League Championship Series, as the road team has won all five games of the ALCS and NLCS, and that's a trend the SportsLine model sees value in continuing on Thursday. The Brewers face what is more or less a must-win on the road on Thursday after the Dodgers took the first two games of the series in Milwaukee. The model projects value in the Brewers at +163 odds (risk $100 to win $163) to win as one of its Thursday best bets at DraftKings when online sports betting.

The model is also backing the Steelers to cover as 5.5-point favorites against the Bengals on Thursday Night Football, as well as Under 53.5 total points scored in East Carolina vs. Tulsa in college football action in its Thursday best bets at DraftKings.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is on a sizzling 42-25 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. It is also a profitable 39-27 combined on money-line and over/under college football picks since the beginning of 2024, and enters the ALCS and NLCS rounds of the 2025 MLB playoffs with a profitable 35-29 on top-rated MLB money-line picks this season. Anybody following its NFL betting picks, college football picks or MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Thursday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Steelers (-5.5) vs. Bengals (-110)

Brewers (+163) to defeat the Dodgers

Tulsa vs. East Carolina Under 53.5 total points (-105)

Combining the model's three picks into a Thursday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +880 (risk $100 to win $880).

Steelers -5.5 vs. Bengals (-110)

The Steelers enter on a three-game winning streak, both straight up and against the spread, against a Bengals team desperate for offensive answers with Joe Burrow (toe) sidelined for a significant part of the season. The Bengals' latest attempt at offensive consistency came via trading for 40-year-old Joe Flacco roughly a week after the veteran was benched by the Browns due to his performance. Flacco had two touchdowns and six interceptions in his four games in Cleveland. He threw for 219 yards in his Bengals debut but averaged just 4.9 yards per attempt in a 27-18 loss to the Packers. The Bengals are 29th in scoring offense (17.2 ppg) and 30th in scoring defense (30.5 ppg), as the model projects the Steelers to cover in 57% of simulations.

Brewers to defeat the Dodgers (+163)

The Brewers had the best record in baseball at 97-65 this season, so despite being down 2-0 in the series, the model doesn't expect Milwaukee to just fade away. The Brewers also had the best road record (45-36), so traveling to Los Angeles shouldn't be an intimidating task. Road teams are 5-0 in the ALCS and NLCS entering Thursday, in a strange trend, but another factor to create value Milwaukee's way. The Dodgers are starting Tyler Glasnow, who has only made 18 starts this season due to multiple injuries. The Brewers had the third-best scoring offense at 4.98 runs per game during the regular season, and the model projects value in them in this crucial matchup. The Brewers win in 48% of the model's simulations, compared to implied odds of 38.02%, showcasing strong value in backing Milwaukee on Thursday.

East Carolina vs. Tulsa Under 53.5 total points (-105)

Both teams have gone Under their over/under totals in five of six games this season, including East Carolina going Under in four straight games and Tulsa finishing Under in three straight contests. They have combined to go Under in four of five American Athletic Conference games this season. East Carolina is 88th in the nation in scoring (23 ppg) while Tulsa ranks 124th (15.4 ppg). The Pirates have the No. 18 scoring defense (18 ppg) this season, as the model doesn't expect Tulsa's struggling offense to find much success against East Carolina. The model projects the Under to hit in 65% of simulations, as each team has only played in one game this season that reached 54 total points.

