The Toronto Blue Jays dropped the first two games of the American League Championship Series at home, putting themselves in a difficult situation heading into Game 3 on the road against the Seattle Mariners. The 2004 Red Sox are the only team to come back from a 3-0 deficit in a best-of-seven series, doing so against the Yankees in the ALCS, and the Blue Jays are in jeopardy of putting themselves in that situation.

The SportsLine model projects the Blue Jays to face that near-impossible task, with the Mariners defeating the Blue Jays at -137 odds, one of its Wednesday best bets. Mariners vs. Blue Jays is the only MLB playoff game on the Wednesday sports calendar, but there are multiple sports in action. The model also likes Jacksonville State to defeat Delaware and Sam Houston to knock off UTEP in Conference USA college football action in its Wednesday best bets.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and is a profitable 39-27 combined on money-line and over/under college football picks since the beginning of 2024. It also enters the ALCS and NLCS rounds of the 2025 MLB playoffs with a profitable 35-29 on top-rated MLB money-line picks this season. Anybody following its college football betting picks or MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Wednesday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Mariners (-137) to defeat the Blue Jays

Jacksonville State (+124) to defeat Delaware

Sam Houston (+114) to defeat UTEP

Combining the model's three picks into a Wednesday parlay would result in a payout of +729 (risk $100 to win $729).

Seattle had four different players hit home runs over its two victories in Toronto, while the Blue Jays only had four total runs over that span. The Mariners closed the regular season 17-4, including winning 17 of 18 games before dropping their final three contests to the Dodgers, and continue their red-hot finish into the postseason. After dropping Game 1 of the ALDS in 11 innings, Seattle has won five of its last six games entering Wednesday. Mariners starter George Kirby has a 2.30 ERA over his last five starts, including a 2.70 ERA in two postseason contests. The model projects the Mariners to win in 61% of simulations to take a commanding 3-0 lead in the ALCS.

Jacksonville State (+124) to defeat Delaware

The Gamecocks turned to freshman quarterback Caden Creel for his first start last week, and he rewarded the coaches by rushing for 132 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries while completing 13 of 17 passes for 129 yards in a 29-27 road victory over Sam Houston. Creel also helped get the best rushing performance of the season from Cam Cook, a junior transfer from TCU who now leads the nation at 832 rushing yards. Cook ran for 218 yards and two touchdowns on 7.0 yards per rush last week. Jacksonville State is third in the nation on rush attempts per game (49.6), and despite teams thinking they know what type of play is coming, the Gamecocks are 14th in the nation in yards per rush (5.4). The model projects this rushing attack to be too much for Delaware, which is allowing 4.4 yards per rush (74th in the nation), and the Gamecocks cover the spread in 70% of simulations.

Sam Houston (+114) to defeat UTEP

The Bearkats are coming off their best game of their 0-6 start, keeping pace with defending Conference USA champion Jacksonville State in a 29-27 loss last week on a 52-yard field goal as time expired. Hunter Watson completed 12 of 19 passes for 136 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 52 yards. Alton McCaskill added 87 yards on 14 carries (6.2 yards per rush) and Chris Reed had two touchdown receptions. The model projects Sam Houston to take some of those game positives into a matchup against a 1-5 UTEP team. Sam Houston is home, where the Bearkats have performed better this year, and the model projects Sam Houston to win in 64% of simulations against a UTEP team with the 129th scoring offense (14 ppg) in college football this season.

