Four teams that many would have expected to not need to see the NBA Play-In Tournament will take the court on Wednesday for the Orlando Magic vs. Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 p.m. ET, followed by Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Clippers at 10 p.m. ET, providing two quality contests to capitalize on the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins. Two of these teams are missing key pieces, with Joel Embiid (abdomen) out for the 76ers and Jimmy Butler (knee) out for the Warriors, which plays a key role in the SportsLine Projection Model backing the Under in both contests for its Wednesday NBA best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The model is backing Under 224.5 points for 76ers vs. Magic and Under 221.5 points for Warriors vs. Clippers for over under betting. One of SportsLine's top experts has also locked in an MLB pick for Wednesday, backing the Atlanta Braves to defeat the Miami Marlins for Wednesday MLB best bets. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 23-9 roll (72%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Wednesday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Magic vs. 76ers: Under 224.5 total points (-109)

Warriors vs. Clippers: Under 221.5 total points (-110)

Braves (-172) vs. Marlins

Combining the three picks into a Wednesday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +479 (risk $100 to win $479, odds subject to change). Claim $300 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Magic vs. 76ers: Under 224.5 total points (-109)

The Magic and 76ers went significantly Under this total the last time they met in a 103-91 Philadelphia win on Jan. 9, and they've gone Under this number in five of their last seven head-to-head matchups. The 76ers remain without Joel Embiid (abdomen), which limits their offensive upside, and the Under is 42-40 this season for Philadelphia. The Under hit in five of the last six 76ers games heading into the Play-In Tournament, and the Under also cashed in each of Orlando's final two regular-season games. The model projects the Under to hit in 60.4% of simulations. Back the Under at DraftKings here, and claim $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins as a new user:

Warriors vs. Clippers: Under 221.5 total points (-110)

This is their fifth meeting this season, and the first three of the first four resulted in totals fewer than 222 points. The Under hit in all four of those games. The host Clippers are favored by 5.5 points in the latest Wednesday NBA odds at DraftKings, and the Under is 13-7 in games the Warriors are road underdogs this season. The Under is 42-40 in Clippers games this season, including 7-3 over their final 10 games. The Under hit in three of the final four Warriors games, and the model projects the Under to hit in 61.6% of simulations. Back the Under at DraftKings here, and claim $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins as a new user:

Braves (-172) vs. Marlins

"Atlanta was good to us with a great late comeback Tuesday, and I see no reason why it won't win again Wednesday — hopefully not with the sweat," SportsLine expert Matt Severance said. "The Marlins are at the end of a six-game trip without a day off, so on fumes. Plus, 2-6 away. Teams always put emphasis on the final game of a homestand, which is where the Braves are. They are off Thursday, so we shouldn't have to worry about anyone sitting here. Bryce Elder has a 1.02 ERA in three starts. Miami's Chris Paddack (0-2, 6.14) hasn't been any good since his 2019 rookie year in San Diego." Back the Braves to win at DraftKings here, and claim $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins as a new user:

Want more NBA and MLB picks on Wednesday?

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