The newest DraftKings promo code gives new users $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins. Paul Skenes is already one of MLB's biggest stars, and the 23-year-old reigning Cy Young Award winner takes the mound on Tuesday for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the San Diego Padres. One of SportsLine's top experts predicts a productive outing from the young Pittsburgh ace, playing Over 6.5 strikeouts as part of his Tuesday MLB best bets at DraftKings.

Meanwhile, the SportsLine Projection Model has found top values in a pair of pivotal Eastern Conference matchups for online sports betting on the NBA on Tuesday. The model is backing the Toronto Raptors to defeat the Miami Heat at -120 odds, while also projecting Over 221.5 total points for Celtics vs. Hornets. The Over has hit in two of the last three Celtics games. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered Week 25 on a sizzling 47-20 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Tuesday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Paul Skenes, Pirates, Over 6.5 strikeouts (-122)

Celtics vs. Hornets: Over 221.5 total points (-105)

Raptors to defeat the Heat (-120)

Combining the three picks into a Tuesday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +551 (risk $100 to win $551, odds subject to change). Claim $300 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Paul Skenes, Pirates, Over 6.5 strikeouts (-122)

"He was a disaster in his first start and then pretty good, but not great, second time out," SportsLine expert Matt Snyder said. "This time around, Skenes dominates. The Padres have never seen him and it's his first home start of the year. He'll go around 90 pitches and strike out more than a batter per inning." Back the Skenes to go Over 6.5 strikeouts at DraftKings here, and claim $300 in bonus bets with a winning $5 bet as a new user:

Celtics vs. Hornets: Over 221.5 total points (-105)

Both the Hornets and Celtics are in stretches of finishing Over their totals, with the Hornets going Over in three straight games and the Over cashing in two of the last three Boston games. The Celtics are averaging 131.7 points per game over their last three games, as they are becoming healthy and their chemistry is kicking back in from the previous seasons with the return of Jayson Tatum from his torn Achilles. Tatum is averaging 21.5 ppg, including scoring at least 23 points in five straight games. The Hornets have scored at least 122 points in three straight games, and LaMelo Ball is coming off scoring 35 points against Minnesota on Sunday. The model projects the Over to hit in 58.9% of simulations. Back the Over to cover at DraftKings here, and claim $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins as a new user:

Raptors to defeat the Heat (-120)

The Raptors are coming off a 115-101 loss in Boston on Sunday, but they should be excited to return to Toronto as they are 5-1 over their last six games in Canada. The Raptors are 21-17 at home this season entering a matchup against the Heat, who are 16-22 away. The Raptors are fighting to hold onto the No. 6 seed in the East and avoid the NBA Play-In Tournament in a tight race for that final spot, making this a hugely important game for Toronto. The Raptors are 2-0 against the Heat this season, taking both games in Miami, as they play the first of two home games in three nights against Miami. The Heat are 1-4 over their last five road games, leading the model to project the Raptors to win in 62% of simulations. Back the Raptors to win at DraftKings here, and claim $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins as a new user:

Want more NBA and MLB picks on Tuesday?

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