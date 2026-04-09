The newest DraftKings promo code gives new users $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins. The Celtics and Knicks enter Thursday playing strong basketball in recent weeks, and given today's game is being played in New York, the Knicks are favored. However, the SportsLine Projection Model views this as a chance to play the visiting Celtics as underdogs, seeing strong value in backing the Celtics at +180 odds for moneyline betting as a part of its Thursday NBA best bets at DraftKings. The over/under for Celtics vs. Knicks is 212.5 points, down 4.5 from the opening line.

The model is also backing the Toronto Raptors to cover as 3.5-point favorites against the Miami Heat when online sports betting on the NBA on Thursday. Also, one of SportsLine's top experts has locked in his pick on the Royals vs. White Sox in a 7:40 p.m. ET start for MLB best bets. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered Week 25 on a sizzling 47-20 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Thursday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Celtics (+180) to defeat the Knicks

Royals (-186) vs. White Sox

Raptors (-3.5) vs. Heat (-115)

Combining the three picks into a Thursday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +625 (risk $100 to win $625, odds subject to change). Claim $300 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Celtics (+180) to defeat the Knicks

The Celtics have won four straight games and are 11-2 over their last 13 contests as Boston is starting to truly regain its form and chemistry from last season with Jayson Tatum back in the lineup. Boston is 4-1 over its last five road games. The Celtics are 4-1 in the regular season in New York since the start of the 2023-24 season and only the Thunder and Spurs have more road victories than the Celtics this season. The Knicks are 3-3 over their last six games, and the model views this game as a toss-up. With the Celtics winning in 50% of simulations, the model sees strong value in Boston at +180 odds. Back the Celtics to win at DraftKings here, and claim $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins as a new user:

Royals (-186) vs. White Sox

"The White Sox pretended to be decent there for a minute, but off being swept three at home vs. Baltimore and also 1-5 away, Anthony Kay starts Thursday on the mound and, well, he's a 31-year-old journeyman for a reason with a career 5.44 ERA," SportsLine expert Matt Severance said. "But I'm told he keeps a really nice yard. The always-dependable Seth Lugo has been great for the Royals at 1-0 with a 1.59 ERA in two outings. He held a 2.31 ERA last year in 11.2 innings vs. Chicago." Back the Royals to win at DraftKings here, and claim $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins as a new user:

Raptors (-3.5) vs. Heat (-115)

The Raptors defeated the Heat, 121-95, in Toronto on Tuesday in the first half of their home series against Miami. Toronto is 6-1 over its last seven games in Canada, while the Heat are 1-5 over their last six road games. Scottie Barnes had 25 points and Brandon Ingram added 23 points on Tuesday, while Toronto held Bam Adebayo to just seven points. The model projects similar success for Toronto on Thursday, backing the Raptors to cover in 64% of simulations. Back the Raptors to cover at DraftKings here, and claim $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins as a new user:

Want more NBA and MLB picks on Thursday?

You've seen some of the model's Thursday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NBA, MLB, NHL, and more, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.