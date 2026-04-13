Paul Skenes is already one of the biggest stars in the sport, and whenever he takes the mound, it feels like a must-see event. Monday is another one of those occurrences when the Skenes and the Pirates take on the Washington Nationals, providing a thrilling player to factor into options to utilize the latest DraftKings promo code to get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins. Given his name appeal, it's no surprise to see Skenes' MLB player prop totals on the higher side, and with that, the SportsLine Projection Model sees value in backing Skenes Under 6.5 strikeouts at +114 odds for Monday MLB best bets at DraftKings.

The Los Angeles Dodgers host the New York Mets in a battle of the two teams with the shortest MLB futures betting odds to win the National League entering the season, and the model is backing the Mets to cover on the run line as one of its Monday MLB best bets. One of SportsLine's top experts has also locked in an NHL pick on the Minnesota Wild vs. St. Louis Blues. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It was a profitable 35-29 on top-rated MLB money-line picks last season. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Monday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Paul Skenes, Pirates, Under 6.5 strikeouts (+114)

Blues (+110) to defeat the Wild

Mets (+1.5) vs. Dodgers (-149)

Combining the three picks into a Monday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +651 (risk $100 to win $651, odds subject to change). Claim $300 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Paul Skenes, Pirates, Under 6.5 strikeouts (+114)

Skenes has failed to record more than six strikeouts in any of his first three starts this season. The Nationals only struck out 18 times in 27 innings in their three-game sweep over the Brewers, and they've only been struck out 20 times over their last four contests. Skenes is averaging one strikeout per inning this season, but he's only averaging four innings per start. The model projects Skenes for 6.2 strikeouts on Monday, given Washington's heavy bat-to-ball approach. At plus-money odds for prop betting, the model projects value in fading Skenes' strikeout total. Back Skenes' Under at DraftKings here, and claim $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins as a new user:

Blues (+110) to defeat the Wild

"This is another game where I expect a Minnesota Wild team locked into the 3 seed in the Central to rest some key contributors over the final two games," SportsLine expert Todd Fuhrman said. "While we don't know who will sit in this game, I actually show value in the dog if the Wild were at full speed. Look for the Blues to potentially close as a short favorite before puck drop on Monday night." Back the Blues to win at DraftKings here, and claim $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins as a new user:

Mets (+1.5) vs. Dodgers (-149)

Baseball is a funny game. Although the Mets have lost five straight, including being swept at home by the A's, there's no reason why they can't fly cross-country and defeat or play with the two-time defending World Series champion Dodgers on Monday. The Mets are starting David Peterson, who was an All-Star last year, and the Dodgers are starting 25-year-old Justin Wrobleski. The Mets had the second-best odds behind the Dodgers to win the National League this season, so this streak of bad baseball likely won't last the whole season. Last year, the Mets went 2-2 in L.A., and both of their losses came by one run. The model projects the Mets to cover in 61% of simulations. Back the Mets to cover at DraftKings here, and claim $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins as a new user:

Want more MLB and NHL picks on Monday?

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