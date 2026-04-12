Whether you're betting on golf in Augusta, Ga., or the 30 total NBA and MLB games, Sunday is the ideal time to claim the latest DraftKings promo code to get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins. The SportsLine Projection Model zeroed in on Celtics vs. Magic, Trail Blazers vs. Kings and Braves vs. Guardians for its Sunday best bets. According to the latest NBA odds at DraftKings, the Magic are favored by 12.5 points against the Celtics. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered Week 25 on a sizzling 47-20 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Sunday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Celtics vs. Magic: Boston +12.5 (-102)

Trail Blazers vs. Kings: Over 228.5 points

Braves vs. Guardians: Atlanta money line (-194)

Combining the three picks into a Saturday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +472 (risk $100 to win $472, odds subject to change). Claim $300 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Celtics vs. Magic: Boston +12.5 (-102)

The Celtics have second place in the East sewn up and the Magic are playing with a chance to avoid the NBA play-in tournament altogether, but this line has probably gotten out of hand. Boston won't have the top seven or so players in their rotation available, but this organization understands its identity (shot quality and defense) from the top of the roster to the bottom. The back of its roster will be eager to prove itself and a win over a potential first-round playoff matchup without any starters would potentially serve to demoralize. The model predicts that the Celtics cover in 68% of simulations. Back the Celtics at DraftKings here, and claim $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins as a new user:

Trail Blazers vs. Kings: Over 228.5 points

A win guarantees Portland two bites at the apple in the NBA play-in tournament and a loss gives the Kings a chance to improve their lottery odds by 1.5%. However, the total is the intriguing player here because both teams are in the bottom half of the NBA in points allowed per game. They combined for a staggering 267 points in Portland earlier this season and the model predicts they combine for 234 points on average today, with the Over hitting in 56% of simulations. Back the Over at DraftKings here, and claim $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins as a new user:

Braves vs. Guardians: Atlanta money line (-194)

Chris Sale was touched up a bit (six earned runs over four innings) in his last start, but it's a rarity for the nine-time all-star and former Cy Young winner to struggle two outings in a row. Meanwhile, Tanner Bibee hasn't been stretched out to more than five innings yet and the Guardians have lost two of his three starts. The model predicts that the rubber match in this series goes Atlanta's way, with the Braves winning in 66% of simulations. Back Atlanta to win at DraftKings here, and claim $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins as a new user:

Want more MLB and NBA picks on Sunday?

You've seen some of the model's Sunday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NBA, MLB, NHL, and more, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.