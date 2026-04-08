The latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins. The SportsLine Projection Model projects the first losing streak for Atlanta in two months, backing the Cavaliers to win at -120 odds as a part of its Wednesday NBA best bets at DraftKings. Cleveland will host and is 25-14 at home this season. The over/under for total points scored in Hawks vs. Cavaliers is 236.5, the second-highest on the NBA odds board.

The model is also backing the Minnesota Timberwolves to cover as 6.5-point underdogs against the Orlando Magic when online sports betting on the NBA on Wednesday. Also, one of SportsLine's top experts has locked in his pick on the Tigers vs. Twins in a 7:40 p.m. ET start for MLB best bets at DraftKings. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered Week 25 on a sizzling 47-20 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Wednesday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Cavaliers (-120) to defeat the Hawks

Timberwolves (+6.5) vs. Magic (-108)

Tigers (-1.5) vs. Twins (+113)

Combining the three picks into a Wednesday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +652 (risk $100 to win $652, odds subject to change). Claim $300 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Cavaliers (-120) to defeat the Hawks

The Hawks aren't the only NBA team playing strong basketball at the moment. Cleveland has won three straight games and five of its last six contests, entering Wednesday at 50-29, five games better than Atlanta's 45-34 mark. The Cavaliers are 3-1 over their last four home games, and 25-14 in Cleveland overall this season as they prepare to host Atlanta. The Cavaliers defeated the Hawks, 117-109, in November in their first meeting in Cleveland, improving to 5-1 over their last six head-to-head matchups in Ohio. The model projects another Cleveland home win over Atlanta, with the Cavaliers winning in 68% of simulations. Back the Cavaliers to win at DraftKings here, and claim $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins as a new user:

Timberwolves (+6.5) vs. Magic (-108)

The Timberwolves are coming off a 124-104 win over the Pacers on Tuesday, without Anthony Edwards in the lineup. So if Edwards (knee) remains out, Minnesota is still capable of keeping pace with the Magic. The Timberwolves (47-32) hold a four-game advantage over the Magic (43-36) this season, and Minnesota has the No. 7 scoring offense (117.6 points per game) in the NBA this season. The Magic are 12-17 against the spread as a home favorite this season, and the model projects the Timberwolves to keep pace with Orlando on Wednesday, with Minnesota covering in 67% of simulations. Back the Timberwolves to cover at DraftKings here, and claim $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins as a new user:

Tigers (-1.5) vs. Twins (+113)

"It's been a brutal stretch for Detroit, even losing Tarik Skubal's start last night. They have won all four games by double digits, though, and need a win badly here," SportsLine expert Angelo Magliocca said. "Framber Valdez has pitched great in his first two starts, and Bailey Ober for the Twins has allowed six runs in eight innings across two starts. I don't love how the Tigers' offense has looked, but they are familiar with Ober and did score a couple runs once Taj Bradley was done stifling them last night. Minnesota had to unload the bullpen over the last couple games while Detroit has its top relievers well rested, gaining an advantage in later innings." Back the Tigers at DraftKings here, and claim $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins as a new user:

Want more NBA and MLB picks on Wednesday?

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