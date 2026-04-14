The 2026 NBA Play-In Tournament begins tonight, providing high-intensity matchups to claim the latest DraftKings promo code to get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins. Tuesday features Heat vs. Hornets in an elimination game in the Eastern Conference, followed by the Trail Blazers vs. Suns, with the winner earning the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference NBA playoffs. The SportsLine Projection Model is backing the Suns, who made the playoffs four of the previous five years, to cover as 3.5-point favorites as part of its Tuesday NBA best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under for Suns vs. Trail Blazers is 216.5 points, down one from the opening line.

One of SportsLine's top experts has locked in his pick on Heat vs. Hornets as well, taking Tyler Herro Over 21.5 total points in NBA prop betting. The model is also backing the Milwaukee Brewers to defeat the Toronto Blue Jays at -121 odds for Tuesday MLB best bets. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 23-9 roll (72%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Tuesday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Brewers (-121) vs. Blue Jays

Tyler Herro, Heat, Over 21.5 total points (-107)

Suns (-3.5) vs. Trail Blazers (-110)

Combining the three picks into a Tuesday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +551 (risk $100 to win $551, odds subject to change). Claim $300 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Brewers (-121) vs. Blue Jays

The Brewers are set to start 24-year-old Jacob Misiorowski, who soared to one of the top prospects in baseball last season and made last year's MLB All-Star Game after allowing one run or fewer in three of his first five MLB starts and just two runs over his first three outings. This season, he has 28 strikeouts over 16 1/3 innings with a 3.31 ERA and 1.04 WHIP. Meanwhile, the Blue Jays turn to 35-year-old Kevin Gausman, who allowed three runs over 5 1/3 innings to the Dodgers in his last start. The Blue Jays are off to a 6-9 start while the Brewers are 8-7 this season, and the model gives the Brewers the advantage at home on Tuesday. Milwaukee wins in 61% of simulations. Back the Brewers at DraftKings here, and claim $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins as a new user:

Tyler Herro, Heat, Over 21.5 total points

"Tyler Herro sat out Friday with foot soreness and then played just 22 minutes in Sunday's rout of the Hawks. Miami was saving Herro for Tuesday's play-in game at Charlotte," SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein said. "Herro put up 33 points and 20 points in two meetings with the Hornets last month, going 9 of 12 from deep and 12 of 12 from the foul line combined. The Heat will need a huge game from Herro to pull off the upset, so I'm betting on Erik Spoelstra giving Herro 35-plus minutes." Back Herro's Over at DraftKings here, and claim $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins as a new user:

Suns (-3.5) vs. Trail Blazers

The Suns went 2-1 against the Trail Blazers this season, with each of their wins coming by more than four points. The Suns have the top scorer in this matchup in Devin Booker, who was ninth in the league at 26.1 points per game this season. He rested the final two games of the regular season due to an ankle that has bothered him since late January, but Booker scored at least 30 points in each of his last three games in April. He's scored at least 30 points in five of his last six games, and could be too much for Portland to handle. The Suns are a win away from their fifth playoff appearance in the last six years, while the Trail Blazers haven't made the playoffs since the 2020-21 season. The model projects the Suns to cover in 68% of simulations. Back the Suns to cover at DraftKings here, and claim $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins as a new user:

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