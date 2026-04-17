The No. 8 seeds in both conferences for the NBA playoffs will be decided on Friday, providing win-or-go-home matchups to take advantage of the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins. The Orlando Magic will host the Charlotte Hornets at 7:30 p.m. ET, followed by the Phoenix Suns hosting the Golden State Warriors at 10 p.m. ET, and the SportsLine Projection Model has found value in both of these matchups. The model is backing the Hornets to cover as 3.5-point favorites, as well as Under 219.5 total points for Warriors vs. Suns in its Friday NBA best bets at DraftKings.

One of SportsLine's top experts has also locked in an MLB pick for Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays among his Friday MLB best bets. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It was a profitable 35-29 on top-rated MLB money-line picks last season. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Friday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Hornets -3.5 vs. Magic (-107)

Under 219.5 in Suns vs. Warriors (-109)

Diamondbacks (-138) vs. Blue Jays

Combining the three picks into a Friday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +540 (risk $100 to win $540, odds subject to change). Claim $300 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Hornets (-3.5) vs. Magic

The Hornets rallied midway through the season, going from 16-28 in mid-January to 44-38 before winning their 9 vs. 10 NBA Play-In Tournament game. The Hornets closed 28-10 over their final 38 regular season games. The Magic are coming off a 109-97 loss to the 76ers in their first NBA Play-In Game and they closed the regular season 7-9 over their final 16 games. LaMelo Ball had 30 points on Tuesday for his third game with at least 30 points over his last five contests, and he will be a tough matchup for Orlando. The model projects the Hornets to cover in 70% of simulations. Back the Hornets to cover at DraftKings here, and claim $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins as a new user:

Under 219.5 in Suns vs. Warriors

The Under has hit in three of the last five Warriors games, and both teams rank in the bottom third in scoring this season. The Warriors are 20th in the league in scoring at 114.7 points per game, with the Suns 26th at 112.6 ppg. Defensively, the Suns are sixth in scoring defense at 111.2 ppg allowed, with the Warriors 14th at 115.2 ppg allowed. Both these season-long trends lead to Under 218.5 points, which occurs in 67% of the model's simulations. Back the Under at DraftKings here, and claim $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins as a new user:

Diamondbacks (-138) vs. Blue Jays

"Unofficially, when I've gone to Diamondbacks games in the last four years, Arizona wins at least at least 2/3 of the time. Now that's not why I'm picking them on Friday night, but yes, I'll be at the game," SportsLine expert Eric Cohen said. "The DBacks had a successful 6-3 road trip back east and had a day of rest, whereas Toronto flew from Milwaukee to Phoenix on Thursday night. In terms of the starting pitchers, Michael Soroka is 3-0 this season for the home team, while Eric Lauer has a 7.82 ERA for Toronto. Arizona wins 7-4." Back the Diamondbacks to win at DraftKings here, and claim $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins as a new user:

Want more NBA and MLB picks on Friday?

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