The 2026 NBA Playoffs begin on Saturday, providing exciting matchups to claim the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins. Two games on the Saturday NBA schedule are Hawks vs. Knicks at 6 p.m. ET and Lakers vs. Rockets at 8:30 p.m. ET. There is also a loaded MLB schedule, with six of the games starting after 7 p.m. ET.

SportsLine's proven computer model has locked in an MLB pick for Cardinals vs. Astros, while one of SportsLine's experts has NBA picks for Knicks vs. Hawks and Rockets vs. Lakers. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It was a profitable 35-29 on top-rated MLB money-line picks last season. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Saturday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Nickeil Alexander-Walker Over 20.5 points (-108)

Cardinals +1.5 vs. Astros (-168)

Amen Thompson Over 7.5 rebounds (-132)

Combining the three picks into a Saturday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +452 (risk $100 to win $452, odds subject to change). Claim $300 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Nickeil Alexander-Walker Over 20.5 points (-108)

"Nickeil Alexander-Walker had a breakout season for the Hawks, averaging 20.8 points per game. It was the most efficient season of his career with him shooting 45.9% from the field and 39.9% from three," SportsLine expert Mike Barner said. "In three regular season games against the Knicks, he scored 25, 23 and 36 points. Alexander-Walker shot 47.4% from the field on the road this season, so even with this game being played in New York, I like the over for his points." Back Alexander-Walker at DraftKings here, and claim $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins as a new user:

Cardinals +1.5 vs. Astros (-168)

St. Louis has quietly been one of the most surprising teams in the MLB so far this season, going 11-8 through its first 19 games after being projected to finish near the bottom of the National League. The Cardinals are currently riding a three-game winning streak after beating the Astros, 9-4, in the series opener on Friday. They are facing Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers, who allowed six earned runs against the Mariners in his most recent start. The model has St. Louis covering this spread in 71% of simulations, while the implied odds are just 61.8%. Back the Cardinals at DraftKings here, and claim $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins as a new user:

Amen Thompson Over 7.5 rebounds (-132)

"Amen Thompson is an excellent rebounder. He grabbed 7.8 boards per game during the regular season, which included him recording at least eight rebounds in 11 of his last 16 games," SportsLine expert Mike Barner said. "He averaged 37 minutes a game this season, which is a number that is likely to only go up in the playoffs. He played at least 41 minutes the last two times he faced the Lakers and came away with 12 and 11 rebounds. Look for him to be active on the glass again." Back Thompson at DraftKings here, and claim $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins as a new user:

Want more NBA and MLB picks on Saturday?

You've seen some of the model's Saturday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NBA, MLB, NHL, and more, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.