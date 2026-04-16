The latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins. Thursday marks the final day of the NHL regular season, creating crucial contests for seeding, and the Colorado Avalanche will take the ice once more before entering the postseason as the best team in hockey. The SportsLine Projection Model expects Colorado's contest to go as the majority of the season has, backing the Avalanche to defeat the Kraken in its Thursday NHL best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The model has also locked in a pair of MLB best bets today, backing the San Diego Padres to defeat the Seattle Mariners and Over 8.5 runs scored in Astros vs Rockies. The Padres have won seven straight, and the model expects their winning ways to continue on Thursday. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It was a profitable 35-29 on top-rated MLB money-line picks last season. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Thursday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Padres (+100) vs. Mariners

Rockies vs. Astros: Over 8.5 runs scored (-119)

Avalanche (-180) vs. Kraken

Combining the three picks into a Thursday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +470 (risk $100 to win $470, odds subject to change). Claim $300 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Padres (+100) vs. Mariners

The Mariners are sending Luis Castillo to the mound, and although the 33-year-old is a three-time All-Star and had a 3.54 ERA last season, he's off to a rough start this year. Castillo has a 6.92 ERA and he's coming off allowing seven runs in 3 1/3 innings to the Astros on Saturday. He failed to make it out of the fourth inning in his prior start, allowing four runs (three earned) to the Angels. The Padres are starting Walker Buehler, who tossed six shutout innings against the Rockies on Friday. The Padres have won seven straight games, and the model projects that momentum to carry and complete the sweep on Thursday. The model projects the Padres to win in 54% of simulations. Back the Padres to win at DraftKings here, and claim $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins as a new user:

Rockies vs. Astros: Over 8.5 runs scored (-119)

The Rockies went Over this total in five of their last seven games, and the Astros have gone Over it in 13 of their last 17 contests. The Astros have also gone Over their game over-under in 13 of those 17 contests, including a 7-6 Astros win on Tuesday to open this series. The Astros entered this series on an eight-game losing streak behind poor pitching, including Thursday's starter Lance McCullers Jr. allowing six runs in 4 1/3 innings to the Mariners on Saturday in his last start. The Rockies have lost six straight behind poor pitching, and the model projects pitching failures again on Thursday. The model projects the Over to hit in 64.7% of simulations. Back the Over at DraftKings here, and claim $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins as a new user:

Avalanche (-180) vs. Kraken

The Avalanche will enter the playoffs as the top-scoring team by multiple games with 119 points, which is six more than any other team in the league, while still having a game to play. Colorado has won four of its last five games heading into its regular-season and home finale Thursday. The Avs are 25-9-6 at home this season, while the Kraken are 15-18-6 on the road this year. The model projects Colorado to win in 69% of simulations compared to its implied odds of 64.5%. Back the Avalanche to win at DraftKings here, and claim $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins as a new user:

Want more NHL and MLB picks on Thursday?

You've seen some of the model's Thursday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NBA, MLB, NHL, and more, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.