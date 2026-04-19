Right now with the latest DraftKings promo code, new users can get $300 in bonus bets if their first $5 wager wins and can use them to bet on the 2026 NBA Playoffs or a loaded MLB schedule on Sunday. The SportsLine Projection Model has zeroed in on picks from Pistons vs. Magic, Spurs vs. Trail Blazers and Phillies vs. Braves on Sunday Night Baseball for its Sunday best sports bets. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It was a profitable 35-29 on top-rated MLB money-line picks last season. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Sunday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Pistons -8.5 vs. Magic (-110)

Under 221.5 points in Spurs vs. Trail Blazers (-110)

Over 8 runs in Phillies vs. Braves (-113)

Combining the three picks into a Sunday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +586 (risk $100 to win $586, odds subject to change). Claim $300 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Pistons -8.5 vs. Magic (-110)

Detroit is only two seasons removed from a 14-68 season, but just notched the third 60-win season in franchise history. The Pistons were particularly dominant against conference foes, going 39-13 against the East and turning in a 31-9 record at home overall. They split four regular-season matchups with Orlando, but Cade Cunningham didn't play in one of the losses. The model predicts that Detroit covers the spread in 67% of simulations and that the Pistons win by 15 on average. Back Detroit at DraftKings here, and claim $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins as a new user:

Under 221.5 points in Spurs vs. Trail Blazers (-110)

San Antonio played in a handful of high-scoring games down the stretch, but has a strong defensive identity you can expect it to lean on in the 2026 NBA Playoffs. The Spurs ranked third in the NBA in defensive rating (111.3) and Victor Wembanyama anchored that unit by leading the NBA in blocked shots per game (3.1). Meanwhile, Portland was bottom half of the league in both scoring (17th) and offensive rating (20th). The model predicts that the Under hits in 52% of simulations. Back the Under at DraftKings here, and claim $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins as a new user:

Over 8 runs in Phillies vs. Braves (-113)

The Atlanta Braves will be seeking a sweep in Philadelphia against the Phillies on Sunday, but the total is the more alluring option here. Phillies rookie Andrew Painter hasn't made it out of the sixth inning in three starts so far this season and Braves starter Grant Holmes has walked 10 batters over 21 2/3 innings. The Atlanta offense in particular has been hot this year, with a .798 OPS. That's a big reason why the model predicts 10.4 runs on average and that the Over hits in 67% of simulations. Back the Over at DraftKings here, and claim $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins as a new user:

Want more NBA and MLB picks on Sunday?

You've seen some of the model's Sunday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NBA, MLB, NHL, and more, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.