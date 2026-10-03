The latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $150 in bonus bets after making a $5 bet, paid within 14 days. Saturday features another elite college football slate to take advantage of one of the best sportsbook promos. Saturday features a top-15 clash with No. 5 Ohio State vs. No. 14 Iowa at 3:30 p.m. ET. SportsLine expert Chip Patterson is backing the Buckeyes to cover as 14-point favorites as part of his Saturday college football best bets at DraftKings. Saturday night features another strong slate as well, and the SportsLine Projection Model sees value in Under 58.5 points in Washington vs. USC, while Tom Fornelli has locked in college football expert picks on No. 4 Miami vs. Clemson for Saturday college football best bets at DraftKings. According to the latest Miami vs. Clemson odds, the Over/Under for total points scored is 48. Both games kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after making a $5 wager:

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The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It enters Week 5 on a 32-24 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites, returning nearly $600 for $100 players. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Saturday best bets at DraftKings

Ohio State (-14) vs. Iowa

Miami vs. Clemson: Under 48 total points

Washington vs. USC: Under 58.5 total points

Combining the three picks into a Saturday parlay betting pick at DraftKings would result in a payout of +602 (risk $100 to profit $602, odds subject to change). Claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Ohio State (-14) vs. Iowa

"After eying totals, team totals and quarter/half spreads, the most correct pick for this pivotal Big Ten showdown seems to be the most obvious," SportsLine expert Chip Patterson said. "While Kinnick Stadium can be a house of horrors for some, this Ohio State team is well-stocked to avoid some of those disasters that lead to road losses at Iowa. The Hawkeyes' defense gave up 429 yards of offense to Michigan, and Ohio State is objectively an upgrade in terms of the challenge to limit their production. While special teams or turnovers are lurking around every corn-filled corner, the connection between Julian Sayin and Jeremiah Smith can stave off an upset alert." Bet Ohio State at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Miami vs. Clemson: Under 48 total points

"Miami is a bit banged up coming into this game, so with Malachi Toney at less than 100%, and the Canes facing the first real defense they've seen all year, we might see them look a little more ordinary," SportsLine expert Tom Fornelli said. "Clemson, meanwhile, would love to look ordinary on offense. That and potential weather conditions have me going Under." Back the Under at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Washington vs. USC: Under 58.5 total points

Although the Over is 4-1 in USC games this season, it's only 2-2 for Washington. Only one of the Huskies' four games went Over 58.5 total points, while two of them failed to even reach 35 total points. Washington defeated USC, 26-21, in their last matchup in 2024, and six of their last seven head-to-head contests finished Under 58.5 total points. Washington is averaging only 21.3 ppg against FBS opponents this season, and the model is projecting the Under to hit in 60.3% of simulations. Back the Under at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Want more college football picks for Saturday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Saturday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, MLB, college football, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

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