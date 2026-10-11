The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users $250 in bonus bets when they wager $5+ for five days, and another busy NFL Sunday is a great time to grab it. The NFL Week 5 Sunday schedule includes such matchups as the San Francisco 49ers visiting the Seattle Seahawks for a big NFC West clash. The latest 49ers vs. Seahawks odds at FanDuel list Seattle as a 3-point home favorite, while the Over/Under for total points is 46.5. Click here to sign up for FanDuel and get your $250 in bonus bets:

Check out the FanDuel promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on a 55-44 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Best bets for Sunday NFL Week 5 on FanDuel

Seahawks -3 vs. 49ers (-110)

Seahawks -3 vs. 49ers

This will be a big test for two teams with Super Bowl aspirations. Quarterback Brock Purdy and the 49ers have been rolling since crushing the Rams to open the 2026 slate. Now they face a Seattle defense that led the team to the championship last season. Seattle's only blemish is a 33-31 loss to Washington that turned on a late pick-6. The 49ers scored 22 points over three games against Seattle last season, though they took a 17-13 victory in Week 1. The Seahawks won the most recent matchup, 41-6 in last year's Divisional Round. The SportsLine model has the Seahawks covering in 54% of its simulations for an 'A' grade. Bet on 49ers vs. Seahawks and more NFL Week 5 with the FanDuel promo code and get $250 in bonus bets:

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