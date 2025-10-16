Sports bettors have ample opportunities to place wagers on their favorite sport on Thursday, providing a great opportunity to take advantage of the latest FanDuel promo code, which offers new users $300 in bonus bets if their first wager of $5 or more wins. Week 7 of the NFL season kicks off when the Cincinnati Bengals host the Pittsburgh Steelers at 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday Night Football. The 2025 MLB playoffs continue with Game 3 of Dodgers vs. Brewers at 6:08 p.m. ET, and Tulsa vs. East Carolina battle in college football at 7:30 p.m. ET.

SportsLine's model has the over (7.5) in total runs scored in Brewers vs. Dodgers, cashing in 58% of simulations. The model's best bets also include the Steelers (-5.5) covering the spread in 57% of simulations. Meanwhile, SportsLine's model is backing the under on total points (54.5), which hits in 67% of the simulations in Tulsa vs. East Carolina. Claim the latest FanDuel promo code here:

Check out our FanDuel promo code review for full details.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is on a sizzling 42-25 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Best Thursday picks

Brewers vs. Dodgers: Over 7.5 total runs (-118)

Tulsa vs. East Carolina: Under 54.5 total points (-112)

Steelers (-5.5) vs. Bengals (-106)

Combining the model's three picks into a three-leg parlay at FanDuel would result in a payout of +579 (risk $100 to win $579). Bet it at FanDuel here:

Brewers vs. Dodgers: Over 7.5 total runs (-118)

The over cashed in three of the six regular-season outings between these teams. Meanwhile, Milwaukee had the over hit in the first three postseason games. In addition, Los Angeles had their over cash in four of their eight playoff outings in 2025. SportsLine's model predicts these teams to combine for 8.7 total runs and the over hits in 58% of simulations. Bet it at FanDuel here:

Tulsa vs. East Carolina: Under 54.5 total points (-112)

Tulsa is putting up 18.7 points per game, and they have scored less than 20 points in four games this campaign. The Golden Hurricane had the under hit in five of their six outings in 2025. Meanwhile, East Carolina had the under cash in four consecutive matchups. SportsLine's model thinks this trend will continue in this game, and the under cashes in 67% of simulations. Bet it at FanDuel now:

Steelers (-5.5) vs. Bengals (-106)

The Bengals made the trade for Joe Flacco, and he made his first start with them last week. Cincinnati is 2-4 ATS in all games and 1-3 ATS as the underdog this season. It's the opposite story for the Steelers. Pittsburgh is 2-1 ATS following a victory and 3-2 ATS in the regular season. The Steelers have also won three of the last four games versus Cincinnati, with each win being by six or more. The Steelers are favored by 5.5 points against Cincinnati, according to the latest NFL odds at FanDuel. SportsLine's model has Pittsburgh covering the spread in 57% of simulations. Bet it at FanDuel here:

Want more NFL picks?

You've seen the model's best bets for Thursday. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every NFL game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.