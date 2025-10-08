Game 4 of the ALDS between the New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays begins at 8:08 p.m. ET, offering new users a great opportunity to use the latest FanDuel promo code, which provides new users $300 in bonus bets if their first wager of $5 or more wins. Toronto is up 2-1 after New York kept the series alive with a 9-6 win. According to the latest MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Yankees are -184 money line favorites, while the over/under for total runs scored is 8.5.

SportsLine's model is projecting the over for total runs scored to hit in 63% of simulations. The model's best bets also include Liberty covering the spread in 70% of simulations against UTEP. Meanwhile, SportsLine's model has the over of 8 total runs in the Phillies vs. Dodgers game. Claim the latest FanDuel promo code here:

Check out our FanDuel promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters the second week of the 2025 MLB playoffs a profitable 35-29 on top-rated MLB money-line picks this season. It has excelled making home run prop picks this season, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Best Wednesday picks

Blue Jays vs. Yankees: Over 8.5 total runs (-120)

Liberty (-1.5) vs. UTEP (-108)

Phillies vs. Dodgers: Over 8 total runs (-106)

Combining the model's three picks into a three-leg parlay at FanDuel would result in a payout of +586 (risk $100 to win $586). Bet it at FanDuel here:

Blue Jays vs. Yankees: Over 8.5 total runs (-120)

This series has been an offensive explosion for these teams. Each game has featured at least 11 total runs scored. This postseason, New York right fielder Aaron Judge is batting .500 with a homer, six RBI, and 11 hits. Last night, he went 3-of-4 with a dinger and four total RBI. Meanwhile, Toronto's Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has team-highs in home runs (3), RBI (8), and hits (8) in this series. SportsLine's model has these teams combining for 9.1 total runs, with the over cashing in 53% of simulations.

Liberty (-1.5) vs. UTEP (-108)

UTEP's defense is allowing 154.8 rushing yards per game, and that will work in Liberty's favor. The Flames are averaging 165.8 total rushing yards per game, led by sophomore running back Evan Dickens. He has 344 rushing yards with 5.3 yards per carry and two scores. Liberty also leads the all-time series 2-0 over UTEP, including wins in 2023 and 2024. SportsLine's model projects that Liberty will cover the spread in 70% of simulations. Bet it at FanDuel now:

Phillies vs. Dodgers: Over 8 total runs (-106)

During the regular season, the Dodgers ranked second in the majors in team runs per game (5.13), and Philadelphia was ranked eighth (4.78). Although Philadelphia hasn't scored more than three runs this series, they have the firepower to score. Left fielder Kyle Schwarber was second in the majors in home runs (56) and first in RBI (132) this season. Over on the Los Angeles side, right fielder Teoscar Hernandez is leading the team in batting average (.412), home runs (3), and RBI (9) this postseason. SportsLine's model predicts these teams will combine for 8.7 total runs. Bet it at FanDuel here:

Want more MLB picks?

You've seen the model's best bets for Wednesday. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every MLB game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.