Game 5 of the ALDS takes center stage as the Detroit Tigers and Seattle Mariners collide on Friday at 8:08 p.m. ET, providing new users an opportunity to use the latest FanDuel promo code, which offers new users $300 in bonus bets if their first wager of $5 or more wins. The Tigers are -138 moneyline favorites, according to the latest MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 5.5.

SportsLine's model is projecting the over to cash in 62% of simulations. The model's best bets also include the over for total points (66.5) in South Florida vs. North Texas, which hits in 59% of simulations. Meanwhile, SportsLine's model is also backing Colorado State (+6.5) to cover the spread against Fresno State. Claim the latest FanDuel promo code here:

Check out our FanDuel promo code review for full details.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and is a profitable 38-25 combined on money-line and over/under college football picks since the beginning of 2024. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Best Friday picks

Tigers vs. Mariners: Over 5.5 total runs (-122)

South Florida vs. North Texas: Over 66.5 total points (-110)

Colorado State (+6.5) vs. Fresno State (-110)

Combining the model's three picks into a three-leg parlay at FanDuel would result in a payout of +563 (risk $100 to win $563). Bet it at FanDuel here:

Tigers vs. Mariners: Over 5.5 total runs (-122)

These teams have scored over 5.5 total runs in the last two games of the series. During the regular season, these teams were neck and neck in terms of runs scored. The Mariners ranked 10th (4.71) and the Tigers were 11th (4.64) in team runs per game. The model expects these teams will combine for 7.9 total runs and has the over cashing in 62% of simulations.

South Florida vs. North Texas: Over 66.5 total points (-110)

South Florida is averaging 40.6 total points per game, as senior quarterback Byrum Brown is making plays with his arm and legs. Brown has 1,194 passing yards and 10 passing touchdowns. He's also leading the team in rushing yards (282) with three rushing scores. North Texas is logging 44.8 points per game, and freshman quarterback Drew Mestemaker completed 67% of his passes for 1,247 passing yards with 11 touchdowns and zero interceptions. SportsLine's model predicts these teams will combine for 73 total points and has the over cashing in 59% of simulations. Bet it at FanDuel now:

Colorado State (+6.5) vs. Fresno State (-110)

This Mountain West contest features two teams that have been playing since 1992. Colorado State leads the all-time series 10-6, with the Rams winning three of the last five games. This season, Colorado State is 2-1 ATS as the underdog. Meanwhile, Fresno State is 0-2 ATS in conference games. SportsLine's model predicts that Colorado State covers the spread in 55% of simulations. Bet it at FanDuel here:

Want more CFB picks?

You've seen the model's best bets for Friday. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every CFB game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.