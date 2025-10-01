Four games are on the slate for the 2025 MLB playoffs on Wednesday, which is ideal for using the latest FanDuel promo code. The first game is Tigers vs. Guardians at 1:08 p.m. ET, with the Padres vs. Cubs squaring off at 3:08 p.m. ET. A heated rivalry between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox begins at 6:08 p.m. ET. According to the latest MLB odds at FanDuel, the Yankees are -178 money line favorites (risk $178 to win $100), while the Red Sox are +150 underdogs. The over/under for total runs scored is 7.5.

SportsLine's model is projecting the total to hit the Over in 64% of simulations. The model's MLB best bets also include the Chicago Cubs (-116) to win Game 2 of their NL Wild Card matchup against the San Diego Padres, and the Over of 8 total runs versus Reds vs. Dodgers.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters the 2025 MLB playoffs a profitable 34-29 on top-rated MLB money-line picks this season. It has excelled making home run prop picks this season, returning more than 35 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

New York finished the regular season leading the league in total runs per game (5.21), and Boston was seventh (4.84). Bryan Bello starts for the Red Sox, but he gave up five hits and four earned runs in his last start against the Yankees on Sept. 13. As for New York, Carlos Rodon starts and allowed three earned runs in his last outing. SportsLine's model is projecting these teams to combine for nine runs on Tuesday, helping the Over hit in 64% of simulations.

Cubs moneyline vs. Padres (-116)

The Cubs have won six of their last seven games, going back to the regular season. Chicago also won two of the three games against San Diego at Wrigley Field on Tuesday. Dylan Cease (8-12, 4.55 ERA) starts for the Padres and allowed seven hits and three runs in his start against the Cubs on April 14. The SportsLine Projection Model is projecting the Cubs to win in 53% of simulations.

Over 8 total runs in Reds vs. Dodgers

Los Angeles was second in the majors in team runs per game (5.12), and the Reds were 14th in team runs per game (4.42). The Dodgers have hit the Over in four of their last seven games. Meanwhile, the Over has hit in two of the last three matchups for the Reds. SportsLine's model predicts that these teams will combine for 8.6 total runs in this contest.

