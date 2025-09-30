The 2025 MLB playoffs have arrived, and four matchups will unfold on Tuesday, perfect for using the latest FanDuel promo code. The action begins with Tigers vs. Guardians at 1:08 p.m. ET, but arguably the biggest matchup of the day pits two bitter rivals against each other when the New York Yankees host the Boston Red Sox at 6:08 p.m. According to the latest MLB odds at FanDuel, the Yankees are -134 money line favorites (risk $134 to win $100), while the Red Sox are +114 underdogs. The over/under for total runs scored is 7.

SportsLine's model is expecting an entertaining affair between these two AL East rivals, projecting the total goes Over in 62% of simulations. The model's MLB best bets also include the Reds (+1.5) to cover the run line, and the Chicago Cubs (-116) to win Game 1 of their NL Wild Card matchup against the San Diego Padres. Claim the latest FanDuel promo code here, where new users get $300 in bonus bets if your first wager of $5 or more wins.

Check out our FanDuel promo code review for full details.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is on a sizzling 39-19 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Best Tuesday MLB picks

Over 7 runs in Red Sox vs. Yankees

Reds (+1.5) vs. Dodgers

Cubs (-115) vs. Padres

Combining the model's three picks into a three-leg parlay at FanDuel would result in a payout of +516 (risk $100 to win $516). Bet it at FanDuel here:

Over 7 runs in Red Sox vs. Yankees

The total has gone Over in six of the past seven meetings between these bitter AL East rivals. On Tuesday, the Yankees are expected to start Max Fried (19-5, 2.86 ERA), while the Red Sox will counter with Garrett Crochet (18-5, 2.59 ERA). Crochet gave up three earned runs and two homers in his last start against New York, while Fried gave up nine hits against Boston on Sept. 13. SportsLine's model is projecting these teams to combine for nine runs on Tuesday, helping the Over hit in 62% of simulations.

Reds (+1.5) vs. Dodgers

The Reds enter the 2025 MLB playoffs full of confidence after winning eight of their last 11 games. Cincinnati is also 11-4 in its past 15 meetings against a National League opponent. The Reds will start right-hander Hunter Greene (7-4, 2.76 ERA), while the Dodgers will start Blake Snell, who's just 5-4 on the season. The SportsLine Projection Model is projecting the Reds to cover the run line in 64% of simulations.

Cubs (-116) vs. Padres

The Cubs are 4-1 in their last five games and will send left-hander Matthew Boyd (14-8, 3.21 ERA) to the mound on Tuesday. Boyd has recorded a win in two of his past three starts and has given up two or fewer earned runs 20 times this season, including his only start against San Diego on April 16. The SportsLine Projection Model is calling for the Cubs to record the victory on Tuesday, as Chicago wins outright in 64% of simulations.

Want more MLB picks?

You've seen the model's best bets for Tuesday. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every MLB game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.